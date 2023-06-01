Red Door Cafe

Time Out says

This long-established café on the main street in Leura, the Blue Mountains, has both indoor and outdoor courtyard seating. The vibe is cosy and friendly – just what you want out of a Blue Mountains eatery. The food includes delicious breakfasts (the usual suspects like eggs and mushrooms), great housemade salads and light lunches. In spring, sit in the window so you have a good view of the cherry blossoms that line the street.