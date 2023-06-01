This long-established café on the main street in Leura, the Blue Mountains, has both indoor and outdoor courtyard seating. The vibe is cosy and friendly – just what you want out of a Blue Mountains eatery. The food includes delicious breakfasts (the usual suspects like eggs and mushrooms), great housemade salads and light lunches. In spring, sit in the window so you have a good view of the cherry blossoms that line the street.
Red Door Cafe
Time Out says
It's now wonder that Red Door has survived long term on Leura's main drag
Details
Discover Time Out original video