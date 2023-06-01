Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Red Door Cafe

  • Travel
Loaves of bread lay together
Photograph: Sourced
Advertising

Time Out says

It's now wonder that Red Door has survived long term on Leura's main drag

This long-established café on the main street in Leura, the Blue Mountains, has both indoor and outdoor courtyard seating. The vibe is cosy and friendly – just what you want out of a Blue Mountains eatery. The food includes delicious breakfasts (the usual suspects like eggs and mushrooms), great housemade salads and light lunches. In spring, sit in the window so you have a good view of the cherry blossoms that line the street.

Written by
Time Out editors

Details

Address:
134
Leura Mall
Leura
Sydney
2780
Contact:
02 4784 1328
Opening hours:
Daily 8am-4pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.