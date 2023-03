Time Out says

Up on the hill and overlooking the Valley, you could be forgiven for paying too much attention to the view at this top cellar door. But you better sit down and taste some wine (that’s how it’s done here) and get your beak into all four chardonnays Scarborough produces. Don’t skip past the shiraz, and a delicious tempranillo rosé, among others.

Scarborough Wine Co is open for wine tasting and sales Thursday to Monday, 10am-5pm; and for sales only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 10am-3pm. Cheers!