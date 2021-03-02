The Pink Caves, Catherine Hill Bay

This little-known sea cave on the Central Coast is a natural wonder that's pretty in pink

Just two hours north of Sydney, this magical sea grotto at Deep Cave Bay can be found a short stroll from the northern end of Moonee Beach in Munmorah State Conservation Area. As you approach, you’ll notice the mouths of rockpools are tinged with a fleshy hue, but this is nothing compared to the sea channel that flows into the main cave system, which blushes a vivid shade of bubble-gum pink. This vibrant colour also has the effect of turning the waters a particularly dazzling shade of turquoise. And it’s not just the sight of these rosey caverns that are worth a visit. When the tides push the incoming waves through the cave’s central channel, the thunderous sound reverberates around the rocks, amplifying the rumble as it travels deeper into the system. It goes without saying that you’ll want to take a few snaps to capture these caves in all their technicolour glory, but there are also plunge pools near the cave’s entrance if those azure waters look too inviting.