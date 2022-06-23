Time Out says

You know that feeling when you walk into a space, and unabashedly say ‘woah!’ while frantically pointing elements out to the nearest person? That’s the first impression when you walk through the reclaimed vintage doors of the Shed at Broger’s End in the picturesque Kangaroo Valley.

The ecolodge Airbnb is consistently one of the most Wish Listed properties and it’s plain to see why; every element of the building is reclaimed to reduce carbon footprint, and the unassuming rustic exterior gives way to secret luxury once you cross the threshold.

Beautiful in any season, The Shed is particularly striking once the cold sets in when autumnal ombre of red, orange and yellow ivy leaves sprawl across the entire facade and the sparsely canopied outdoor dining space is warmed by a woodfire oven. The waft of smoke and your dinner of foraged vegetables from the generous kitchen garden cooking is just the cherry on top.

Inside, the warmth of the hardwood floors combined with oversized antique lounges, an open plan kitchen with granite countertops and more moody downlights than you can poke a stick at, set the scene for a romantic country getaway.

Sleeping upward of eight guests, The Shed is an awesome spot to gather your best buds and flex your lumberjack skills; there are three different fireplaces you can connect to your inner caveman over and the generously stocked woodpiles mean that even the coldest winter nights won’t get the better of you. Planet-friendly Ettitude sheets make for just one more reason to sleep in before hitting the kitchen, where you can fry up eggs courtesy of the resident chooks (they’re quite friendly, even if you are pinching their goods while they’re distracted by your kitchen scraps) and a welcoming invitation to pick whatever you need – so long as it’s ready – from the expansive kitchen garden will leave you feeling very Anne of Green Gables by brunch time.

While there are plenty of temptations to keep you on the farm, including but not limited to the enormous barn/rec-room complete with pool table and spooky self-playing piano, head into town for some lunch and a beer at the Friendly Inn Hotel or head for a day trip to the nearby Huskisson Hotel.

Head to the Broger's End website here to book your next getaway.