Top restaurants in Albury Wodonga

When it comes to having the best of both worlds, a visit to Albury Wodonga, the twin cities facing each other from opposite banks of the mighty Murray River, provides dual bragging rights in a single mini-break location.

Do you like to shake off the nine-to-five by getting out into nature? Albury Wodonga has the fresh air, big skies, wild swimming and bushwalking you’re looking for. Prefer to immerse yourself in local arts, crafts and history? Right this way, via galleries, markets and interactive museums. Big city life got you wound tighter than a clock spring? There are day spas to get you fresh and reset, or if you prefer an adrenaline rush, strap on a wakeboard for full throttle thrills on the lake. And if your idea of a holiday means accessing the best locally sourced food and drink, Albury Wodonga is at the heart of a regional beer trail, at the doorstep of the Riverina wine region, and is a dining destination for all tastes and budgets, from a casual brunch to a fine dining discovery off the beaten track. Here are five local gems worth seeking out on your next trip to the region.