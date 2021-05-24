Top restaurants in Albury Wodonga

Where: 46 Elgin Blvd, Wodonga
Open: Wed, Thu, Sat 6-11pm; Fri noon-3pm & 6-11pm
Chef David Kapay honed his European sensibilities under the tutelage of heavyweights like Jamie Oliver and Gordon Ramsay and brought them back to his hometown with his modern French bistro, Miss Amelie. The dining room is set within the historic former Wodonga train station, but those efficient timetables have been replaced by indulgence at three speeds: two courses, three courses, or a six-course tasting menu. Some come for the classics – rock oysters, steak tartare, market fish with buttered leeks, or a tender eye fillet. But there are new acquaintances to be made, like a lamb scotch fillet pairing its earthy richness with an autumnal palette of beetroot, rhubarb, peas and raspberry; or braised pork cheek made with local cider, celeriac and apple. You can have your cheese sweet (cheesecake) or savoury (cheeseboard) for dessert; order a riff on a lamington made with chocolate mud cake; or a souffle for that perfect French exit. If you're just dropping by for a drink or a drink and a nibble, the restaurant also has a luxurious bar extension, Little Miss, mixing cocktails and pouring world-class wines.
Make it a holiday: Treat yourself to the elegant, modern art-themed boutique accommodation at Circa 1928, a spa hotel inside the old Commonwealth Bank building, and between meals and massages take in some cutting-edge contemporary art at the Murray Art Museum Albury.