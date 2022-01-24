Sydney
Vinden Wines Cellar Door

The round enterance to Vinden Wines
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out Says

Exciting and expressive wines from a seriously gorgeous winery

Vinden Wines, formerly known as Vinden Estate, was founded in 1990 and is now under the guidance of the second-generation winemaker and viticulturist Angus Vinden. The picturesque vineyard is a standout in the prestigous Pokolbin wine region. 

Having taken the reins from his father just a few years ago, Angus is reimagining his family's wine label with a string of exciting, modern wines coming out of his cellar, as well as putting the winery on the map as one of the most stunning function space in the area.

Focusing on semillon and shiraz, Vinden Wines is an absolute must on your Hunter Valley hit-list.

Elizabeth McDonald
Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Address:
138
Gillards Road
Pokolbin
Sydney
2320
Contact:
www.vindenwines.com.au
0488 777 493
Opening hours:
Daily 10am-5pm
