3 best new Japanese films and series coming to Netflix in June 2023

When rainy days hinder your weekend plans, it's always wise to have a curated list of Netflix titles ready. For the month of June, we've prepared a concise yet exceptional line-up of features for you to explore. Among them, you'll find two classic dramas directed by the highly acclaimed Hirokazu Kore-eda, a filmmaker who has regularly graced the Cannes Film Festival. (Please be aware that certain titles may be subject to regional restrictions.)

The Days

​​Synopsis: ‘The Days’ is an upcoming drama series set amid the unfathomable circumstances of the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster. The series follows a diverse array of characters, navigating the chaos and profound sorrow inflicted by the strongest earthquake Japan has ever experienced and the subsequent tsunami. As the reality of a nuclear catastrophe akin to Chornobyl looms large, viewers witness their stories of resilience, sacrifice and humanity.

Overview: With direction from Masaki Nishiura and production by Warner Bros Japan, Netflix's original series ‘The Days’ promises to be an engrossing exploration of one of the most significant disasters in recent history. The eight-episode series is set to showcase the human drama that unfolded in the face of unimaginable tragedy, drawing viewers into the heart of a crisis that resonated globally. Utilising a blend of gripping storytelling and an acclaimed ensemble cast, ‘The Days’ aims to shine a light on the lasting effects of the disaster, making it a highly anticipated addition to the platform's international offerings.

Available June 1.

Nobody Knows

Synopsis: In this hard-hitting drama directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda, four siblings of different fathers find themselves abandoned by their mother in a small Tokyo apartment. The eldest, 12-year-old Akira, is left with a little money and a note entrusting him to take care of his younger siblings. Amid their dire circumstances, Akira strives to maintain a semblance of normalcy, fighting against the reality of their situation while trying to protect his siblings from the harsh truths of the world.

Overview: Upon its release in 2004, ‘Nobody Knows’ was hailed as one of the most poignant and gut-wrenching dramas to come out of Japan. Kore-eda's gift for storytelling and his skilled portrayal of the quiet resilience of children faced with unimaginable hardship garnered international acclaim, making the film a must-watch in the canon of contemporary Japanese cinema. With a hauntingly beautiful narrative and stellar performances from its young cast, ‘Nobody Knows’ serves as a chilling reminder of the silent battles fought behind closed doors and the resilience of the human spirit against all odds.

Available June 5.

Still Walking

Synopsis: A Japanese family is preparing to gather for their annual commemoration of the death of the eldest son, Junpei, who tragically drowned while saving a stranger. The film takes place over the course of a single day as the family members navigate through their shared grief, unspoken tensions, and the complexities of their relationships. As conversations unfold and long-held secrets are revealed, the characters confront their past, their present struggles, and the uncertain future that lies ahead.

Overview: 'Still Walking' is a beautifully nuanced Japanese film – also directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda – that captures the intricate dynamics of a family gathering. With its introspective and contemplative tone, the film delves into the depths of human emotions and relationships, portraying the complexities of familial bonds and the passage of time. Kore-eda's masterful storytelling and attention to detail create a sense of intimacy, allowing the audience to immerse themselves in the family's shared history and the unspoken truths that shape their interactions.

Available June 5.

More from Time Out Tokyo

10 Tokyo pizzerias ranked in Asia-Pacific's 50 Top Pizza list for 2023

Two Tokyo train stations were given a Harry Potter transformation

3 best temples in Kamakura to see hydrangeas

This vintage cinema on Megijima island shows Charlie Chaplin and arthouse films

Osaka's Okawa River will be lit up with lanterns for the Tanabata festival this July

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.