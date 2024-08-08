3 Japanese festivals happening in Tokyo this August 9-12 long weekend

With Monday August 12 being a public holiday in Japan (as a replacement for Mountain Day on Sunday August 11), this upcoming long weekend is a good time to explore areas slightly outside of Tokyo proper. You can go on an art day trip, check out beaches on the fringes of Greater Tokyo, or take advantage of these money-saving train deals.

Even if you’re staying put in Tokyo, there are lots to do over this August 9-12 long weekend. Here we have chosen three distinctive Japanese festivals which are worth going to. There’s a unique Tanabata event in Asagaya famous for its larger-than-life papier-mâché decorations. The Kanda Myojin Shrine near Akihabara is hosting its annual anime song Bon Odori while the traditional celebration over at Fukagawa’s Tomioka Hachimangu will resemble a water festival that’s bound to leave you happily refreshed in this summer heat.

Oh, do keep an eye out for Shibuya’s official mascot Hachi on Saturday August 10 as the adorable pup is making appearances around town to meet and greet fans. The annual Jingu Gaien Fireworks Festival is happening on the same day, so if you’re in the area that evening, watch out for the fireworks.

Photo: Masa/Pixta

August 7–12

Asagaya has been holding its own distinctive Tanabata festival for over 60 years now, but the event has moved with the times. In recent years, the papier-mâché decorations dangling from the ceiling of the Pearl Center shopping arcade have included modern characters like Jack Sparrow, Buzz Lightyear and even Marvel superheroes.

The decorations are there all-day long, but many people wait until dusk to go and enjoy them. That's when the shopping street comes alive with a host of food and drink stalls offering Japanese festive fare.

画像提供：神田明神 過去開催の様子

August 9–11

Kanda Shrine’s Noryo Matsuri is set to feature everything from Bon Odori dancing to the obligatory matsuri grub and even a small beer and sake fest which starts a day earlier on August 8.

The Bon Odori session on Friday (5pm-9pm) is the most unique, as you’ll dance along to popular anime songs. The Bon Odori over the weekend, however, features Kanda Shrine’s original song ‘Kanda Myojin Ondo’. The organisers uploaded a practice video to its YouTube channel, so make sure to learn the steps before heading over.

Photo: Supplied

August 11–15

The Fukagawa Hachiman festival, which boasts 380 years of history, is well known for its unique water-splashing tradition. People enthusiastically throw water at the mikoshi (portable shrines) as an act of purification, drenching everyone in the vicinity, thus creating a playful and cooling experience, especially in the summer heat.

As the full version of the festival was celebrated just last year, this year you can expect a scaled-down – but still impressive nonetheless – version of the festivities. The main event, which is the mikoshi parade performed by children, will be held on Sunday August 11 at 9am.

Featuring an impressive total of 52 mikoshi, the procession will travel from the Monzen-Nakacho intersection to Tomioka Hachimangu Shrine. Feel free to join the bystanders in splashing water at the procession – just be prepared to get wet. Later in the afternoon, there’s a ballad concert at 3pm plus an energetic Iwami Kagura dance performance at 6pm, all happening within the shrine grounds.

The festivities continue until August 15, with notable highlights include the jazz performance on August 13 (3pm) and the koto and shamisen performance on August 14 (2pm).

For more things to do this weekend, see our curated list of events.

