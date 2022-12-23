Asakusa Yokocho now hosts a samba dance performance every Friday night

You can also enjoy regular Japanese cultural shows at this new food hall in Asakusa

Asakusa may be most famous for the beautiful Sensoji Temple and traditional shops, but it's quickly becoming a decent destination for nightlife, too. Now, one of Asakusa’s newest yokocho food halls is adding to the neighbourhood's nighttime appeal by hosting regular dance performances.

Photo: Asakusa Rokku Area Management Association

The matsuri festival-inspired Asakusa Yokocho houses seven kinds of restaurants serving the likes of yakitori, sushi, grilled pork and Korean food. There's also a traditional izakaya bar, and even a rental kimono shop should you wish to dress up. The yokocho has colourful decor with neon lights and lanterns that add to the ambience, and you can also expect regular live performances. Get ready to enjoy yosakoi, bon odori and awa odori dance shows year-round for the full summer festival experience.

Photo: Asakusa Rokku Area Management Association

The latest addition to all of this fun is the ‘Golden Samba’ dance show every Friday night, featuring performers dressed up in flashy outfits. Asakusa is also famous for the annual Asakusa Samba Carnival, making this neighbourhood a hotspot for samba events.

To check the schedule for the samba performances at Asakusa Yokocho, check the website or the food hall's Instagram account.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Survey ranks the 10 best shotengai shopping streets in Tokyo

Ghibli Park to begin international ticket sales with a special English site

Survey: tell us what you think of Akita prefecture as a travel destination

Universal Studios Japan adds Mario and Pokémon to its No Limit Parade

This former bank in Kabutocho is now a stylish foodie hangout

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.