Survey ranks the 10 best shotengai shopping streets in Tokyo

Tokyo is a shopper’s paradise. It has flagship stores of the world’s most popular brands, inspiring food and lifestyle shops and even an entire neighbourhood dedicated to kitchen goods. And not to mention, the local shopping streets known as shotengai.

There are more than 2,400 of these shopping streets in Tokyo, all packed full of independent stores selling a mind-boggling array of clothes, electronics, groceries and pretty much anything else you can imagine. There are even great value restaurants to keep you fuelled up on your shopping spree, and sometimes, traditional festivals to enjoy.

But which shotengai is the best? Real estate firm Lifull Home’s conducted a survey of around 500 Tokyoites to find out which shotengai they liked the most. These were the ten shopping streets that came out on top. Good to know if you’re planning to do a bit of retail therapy.

Ameya Yokocho, usually just shortened to Ameyoko, is one of Ueno’s most buzzing areas.You’ll find around 500 stores lining the narrow alleyways of this shotengai that sprawls beneath the railway tracks between Ueno and Okachimachi stations. This area is also home to the covered Ueno Central Mall, a treasure trove of clothes and souvenirs. The open-air shopping alleys, on the other hand, are great for fresh produce, especially fish.

2. Kichijoji Sun Road

Stretching from the north exit of Kichijoji Station is this covered 300-metre-long shotengai. Kichijoji Sun Road has a nice collection of retro shops and designer stores to explore, plus plenty of coffee shops and restaurants to dive into. Just off Sun Road is the atmospheric Harmonica Yokocho, where you’ll find a maze of alleyways lined with excellent bars and restaurants.

3. Asakusa Nakamise Shotengai

Between the iconic Kaminarimon Gate and the beautiful Sensoji Temple is this famous old shotengai. Asakusa Nakamise dates back to the 17th century, making it one of Tokyo’s oldest shopping streets. Along the narrow avenue are small shops and stalls selling traditional souvenirs and snacks such as kaminari-okoshi (toasted rice crackers) and ningyoyaki (red bean-filled buns). It can get very crowded along this street, but few places in Tokyo can rival Asakusa Nakamise’s traditional vibe.

Just a five-minute walk from Nakano Station’s north exit is Nakano Broadway, a shotengai that draws in Tokyo’s otaku (geek) community. This covered shopping arcade comprises a five-floor complex stocked full of everything from second-hand manga to anime DVDs and action figure collectables. The joy of Nakano Broadway comes from roaming around the countless stores and uncovering that item you never knew you needed.

5. Musashi Koyama Palm

If you want to impress your friends with Tokyo trivia, you can tell them that Musashi Koyama Palm is Japan’s longest covered shopping arcade. How long, you ask? Why, it’s an 800-metre-long street lined with 250 stores. Don’t be put off by the large number of chain stores, because there are some great independents dotted around. You won’t go hungry here, either, with food options ranging from yakitori to parfaits.

6. Aoyama Kila-dori

Just a two-minute walk from Gaienmae Station in stylish Aoyama is this tree-lined shopping street of independent stores and cosy restaurants. This is also a spot for culture, with street art dotted around and the annual Kila Festival running in November with live music.

6. Togoshi Ginza Shotengai

In joint-sixth place with Aoyama Kila-dori is Togoshi Ginza, Tokyo’s longest open-air shotengai at 1.3km. There are around 400 stores to explore along this shotengai, which is well-known for its street food. You can feast on yakitori, yakisoba, croquettes and dango from the many stalls that call this street home. And when you’re tired from all the shopping and eating, stop by Togoshi Ginza Onsen for a relaxing soak.

8. Sunshine 60-dori Shotengai

You can find this shopping street on the walk between Ikebukuro Station and Sunshine City entertainment complex. It’s particularly good for well-priced clothing, but was also praised in the survey as a place where you can find almost anything. Sunshine 60-dori is a great all-rounder and definitely worth exploring if you’re on your way to Sunshine City.

8. Shimokitazawa Shotengai

Tying for 8th place with Sunshine 60-dori is Shimokitazawa Shotengai in Tokyo’s coolest neighbourhood. This shotengai includes the streets outside Shimokitazawa Station’s south exit and Ichiban Gai, both of which are lined with hip independent stores, trendy cafés and buzzing bars. Survey respondents also highlighted the area's festivals, particularly the Awa Odori dance soiree in August and ealy-February’s Setsubun, which is held to ward off evil before the start of spring.

10. Asagawa Pearl Centre

A 700-metre-long shotengai at the south exit of Asagaya Station, this shopping street was praised in the survey for the many bargains that can be found here. But it’s also famous for the annual Asagaya Tanabata Matsuri in August, when the streets are decorated with bamboo displays and colourful papier-mache ornaments for the traditional star festival.

