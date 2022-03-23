Does this mean Tokyo’s most celebrated restaurants are in the prestigious top 50 instead, set to be unveiled next week?

After a two-year hiatus – thanks Covid – Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants is reviving its IRL ceremony to announce the 50 best dining experiences in the continent on March 29. The live events will take place next week in Bangkok, Macau and Tokyo, and you can also catch the livestream on Facebook and YouTube starting at 7.15pm JST.

In the lead-up, the organisation has just released the extended list of restaurants ranked 51 to 100, covering 12 countries and territories in Asia. Two restaurants in Tokyo were featured. Three-Michelin-starred French restaurant L'Effervescence came in at No 71. The equally prestigious Sushi Saito, which held three stars before it was subsequently omitted from Michelin’s 2020 guide after it stopped taking reservations, was ranked No 78.

Frankly, we were surprised to see that only two restaurants in Japan made it onto the extended list. So we can’t help but wonder: does this mean most of Tokyo’s usual suspects (such as Den, Florilege, Ode and more) are firmly in the top 50? We certainly hope so.

