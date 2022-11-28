Eggslut is offering a decadent wagyu truffle sandwich for Christmas

There's also a chicken truffle sandwich and a special pudding available only at Eggslut in Sinjuku

There are many ways to spend the holiday season in Tokyo. You can admire the city’s spectacular illuminations and light displays, sip on mulled wine at a Christmas market, or marvel at gigantic Christmas trees. But if you’re looking to feed your appetite, head over to Eggslut in Shinjuku to feast on its special Christmas meals from December 1 to 25.

Photo: Baycrew's Co., Ltd.

The Wagyu Truffle Egg Sandwich (¥2,178) has generous slices of premium wagyu beef on top of Eggslut’s signature scrambled eggs and mushrooms, with an added hint of truffle butter. It's also topped with an egg yolk marinated in balsamic soy sauce. If you want something a little lighter, try the Chicken Truffle Egg Sandwich (¥1,518), which has herb marinated roasted chicken instead of beef.

Photo: Baycrew's Co., Ltd.

You can pair your meal with a Triple Berry Pudding (¥693), which has a creamy custard pudding base beneath layers of raspberry sauce, cranberry biscuit, whipped cream and strawberries.

Photo: Baycrew's Co., Ltd.

Instead of ordering the usual set meals that come with a drink or side, there’s the option to go all out on the Christmas Holiday Box. It includes hashed potatoes, salad, a drink, a Triple Berry Pudding and your choice of either the Wagyu Truffle Egg Sandwich or Chicken Truffle Egg Sandwich for ¥3,740 or ¥3,080 respectively.

Visit the Eggslut website for more information.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Burger King in Japan now offers matcha pie for dessert

You can now get Dr Martens shoes and bag with Hokusai's iconic Japanese prints

The only two Moomin cafés in Tokyo are closing on December 25

This cool new glampsite in Zushi with sea views is just 90 minutes from Tokyo

This cute Tokyo Station kiosk sells Japan-exclusive Disney treats

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.