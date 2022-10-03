Free travel medical insurance for overseas guests at Hoshino Resorts in Japan

The complimentary insurance covers treatments for illnesses including Covid-19 and injuries from sports like skiing

International tourism is finally resuming with Japan set to reopen its borders on Tuesday October 11. While there’s lots to be excited about, tourists still need to be cautious as it can be difficult to get medical help in a foreign country – especially with the ongoing pandemic.

Photo: © Hoshino Resorts Inc. Hoshino Resort Tomamu

If you don’t already have travel insurance for your trip, Hoshino Resorts is now offering free travel medical insurance for international guests staying at its properties in Japan, including its Kai, Risonare and OMO brands. Known for its luxury accommodations throughout the country, Hoshino Resorts has properties in the most stunning locations, from a seaside retreat in Beppu onsen town and a modern 'glamping' resort in Kawaguchiko overlooking Mt Fuji to a snowy ice village and hotel in Hokkaido.

Photo: Hoshinoya Fuji

The Hoshino Resorts Travel Medical Insurance is free for guests of any age and covers treatment costs for injuries and illnesses up to the value of ¥1 million, including Covid-19 and skiing injuries, with guaranteed medical service at hospitals around Japan. Additionally, guests will have access to a 24-hour language support call centre.

To be eligible for the free medical insurance, visitors must make their booking reservation from October 5 2022 (valid for stays until December 31 2023) through the Hoshino Resorts website.

The travel insurance comes at no extra cost when booking your stay at a Hoshino property. When making your booking, just make sure you check the box for 'Visitor/s to Japan' and complete the designated form that will be sent to you via email.

Photo: Hoshino Resorts Hoshino Resorts Beppu Onsen

For more information, visit the website.

