Love truffles? This Tokyo bakery makes luxurious bread with truffles

Two of Truffle Bakery's signature pastries are spiked with rich truffle flavour – and they are addictive

Aside from your usual suspects of sushi and ramen, Tokyo’s home to some outstanding bakeries and patisseries. There’s even a peculiar bakeshop whipping up fresh baked goods made with the addition of luxurious truffles. The spot we’re talking about is Truffle Bakery, which now has a handful of locations around Tokyo, including this convenient spot just outside Hiroo Station in Shibuya.

Photo: Truffle Bakery

As its name suggests, Truffle Bakery is a treat for serious truffle fans. Its most popular items are the two signature pastries made with truffle – the white truffle salt bread and a black truffle egg sandwich.

Photo: Truffle Bakery

The white truffle salt bread is constantly flying off the shelves and we can see why – it’s simply delicious. The bun is made from Canadian flour and is filled with homemade truffle butter which melts when baked. Once out of the oven, the buns are brushed with truffle oil and are dusted with a sprinkling of truffle salt for an extra savoury umami punch. Best of all, a single bun will only set you back ¥194 – a steal for something this truffle-packed and delicious.

Keep an eye out, as the bakery often offers variations of this popular bun including sakura salt bread (currently in stores now) and chocolate salt bread, made in collaboration with patissier Pierre Hermé.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TruffleBAKERY ®︎ (@trufflebakery)

For the ultimate indulgence, though, you can’t go past the bakery’s black truffle egg sandwich (¥645). An elevated take on Japan’s simple tamago sando, this sandwich is filled with a rich egg salad mixture made from fresh eggs, mayo, truffle oil and a generous sprinkling of black truffle bits. Made with Japanese flour, milk and honey, the pillowy bread compliments the filling well.

If that’s not enough truffle for you, the shop also offers a few other items including white or black truffle salts (¥842 each), as well as truffle potato chips (¥432). We think truffle salt sprinkled on some popcorn would make for a perfect movie snack.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TruffleBAKERY ®︎ (@trufflebakery)

For something sweet, try the fruity Amao strawberry sandwich, croissants, pain au chocolat, pistachio France, or the fresh cream buns. You can also pick up baguettes and loaves of bread including the popular shokupan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TruffleBAKERY ®︎ (@trufflebakery)

If you’re a true truffle superfan, the bakery also has its own line of merchandise including tote bags, eco bags, T-shirts and hoodies with Truffle Bakery or just the word ‘truffle’ emblazoned on them.

Truffle Bakery has shops around Tokyo including outposts in Hiroo, Sangenjaya and Monzennakacho. There’s also a location in Karuizawa, Nagano. To keep up-to-date on limited releases and seasonal baked goods, follow Truffle Bakery on Instagram.

For more information, visit the website.

