Mother Farm in Chiba now has a new glamping site with alpacas

Here you can live a simple farm life: go on walks with alpacas, ride a horse, enjoy barbecue dinners, and more

Fancy spending an afternoon walking an alpaca? At this new glamping facility at Mother Farm in Chiba, you can do just that and more. In addition to an utterly adorable herd of alpacas, the ranch is also home to goats, pigs, sheep, capybaras and even ostriches who happily roam around open fields on the property.

Photo: Mother Farm

The Chiba ranch makes for a quaint outing for animal lovers looking to escape the city for a day. However, with a newly opened glamping facility, you now have the option of spending a whole weekend there. Just as well, because with so many activities on offer, you’ll find that a single day isn’t nearly enough to fully enjoy the farm.

Photo: Mother Farm

The glamping tents can each accommodate up to five people, and all come with their respective hammocks and outdoor dining spaces. Packages start at ¥13,500 per person, inclusive of a barbecue dinner which you can cook on your own deck.

Photo: Mother Farm

In addition to alpaca walks, other animal encounters range from horseback riding to cow milking. From time to time, the farm also puts on an agricultural show where you can watch sheep shearing and sheep herding demonstrations.

Photo: fb.com/motherfarm

If you can tear yourself away from petting baby animals for a minute, there are sprawling flower fields to frolic through and butter-making workshops to join.

Photo: Mother Farm

Bookings for the glamping site are open now. If you’re just visiting for the day, single-day admission for Mother Farm is ¥1,500 for adults and ¥800 for children.

