Muji announces big price hike for its 2023 spring/summer products

The average price hike is 25 percent and mainly affects storage, bedding and food items in Muji's spring and summer range

Another day, another announcement about price hikes. This time it’s Muji delivering the unfortunate news that products in its 2023 spring and summer range will increase in cost. It joins the likes of Uniqlo, convenience store FamilyMart and Tokyo’s train companies in raising prices.

Muji announced on its website that around 20 percent of its spring and summer products will increase in price, with the average hike a significant 25 percent. The delivery fee for medium- and large-sized products will also go up. The changes go into effect on January 13 and February 3 2023.

Products containing plastic, cloth and food are mostly affected by the price hike, including storage units, bedding and packaged meals. For example, a plastic storage case will increase in price from ¥1,790 to ¥2,290, towels from ¥790 to ¥990 and curry packs from ¥350 to ¥390.

Muji cited the rising cost of raw materials and the weak yen as the reasons behind the price hike.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Guide to Japan’s reopening for tourism: visa-free travel, valid vaccines, PCR tests and more

Ghibli Park to begin international ticket sales with a special English site

Universal Studios Japan adds Mario and Pokémon to its No Limit Parade

The best times to visit Tokyo in 2023 – according to your interests

Don Quijote almost replaces its iconic penguin mascot

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.