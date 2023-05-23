Netflix just opened an immersive pop-up experience in Harajuku

Step into the worlds of ‘Stranger Things’, ‘Bridgerton’, ‘Emily in Paris’ and more at this new Netflix pop-up in Tokyo

Calling all Netflix fans! The streaming company has just opened an immersive pop-up experience in Tokyo – the first of its kind in Asia. Based in Harajuku’s Q Plaza building, this choose-your-own-adventure experience offers two journeys: one for hopeless romantics and another for thrill seekers, depending on the kind of shows you like to watch.

Photo: Netflix An 'Emily in Paris' exhibit at the Only on Netflix pop-up

The ‘Love’ journey is centred on the universes of ‘Bridgerton’, ‘Emily in Paris’ and the hit Japanese series ‘First Love’, where you can snap a few Insta-worthy pics and catch behind-the-scenes footage from each of the titles.

Photo: Netflix Explore the world of 'Stranger Things'

The ‘Adventure’ route also has exclusive content from popular titles, but this end of the pop-up will be dedicated to eerie, action-packed shows like 'Stranger Things', 'Wednesday' and 'Alice in Borderland'.

Photo: Runa Akahoshi Would you survive the world of 'Alice in Borderland'?

The 'Alice in Borderland' section even has a survival game for visitors to try, so you can see if you have what it takes to make it through the life-or-death scenarios that crop up in the show.

Photo: Netflix An exhibit dedicated to the romantic drama 'First Love'

To enhance the experience, Spotify has even curated special Love and Adventure playlists, enabling guests to revisit their favourite scenes.

Photo: Netflix A glimpse of Nevermore Academy from Netflix original series 'Wednesday'

Fans can also explore the Weekly Features area, which offers sneak peeks of upcoming programmes ranging from reality shows to Korean dramas.

Photo: Netflix Catch a sneak peak of the upcoming adaptation of 'One Piece'

As a global first, fans of ‘One Piece’ will have the exclusive opportunity to view selected props from the upcoming live-action series from now through May 28.

Photo: Netflix

In addition to the photo ops and immersive exhibits, the pop-up features a shop where you can buy limited edition T-shirts, stationery, accessories and other branded merch inspired by the aforementioned shows.

Photo: Runa Akahoshi

More exciting, however, are the snack booths where you can get a slice of Surfer Boy Pizza, a cup of ice cream from Scoops Ahoy (both of which are featured in ‘Stranger Things’) or a steamy java from the coffee stand featured in ‘First Love’.

Photo: Netflix

The Only on Netflix pop-up will be available now through June 11 2023. Visit the event’s website to book a free ticket for a designated time slot.



