Netflix just opened an immersive pop-up experience in Harajuku

Calling all Netflix fans! The streaming company has just opened an immersive pop-up experience in Tokyo – the first of its kind in Asia. Based in Harajuku’s Q Plaza building, this choose-your-own-adventure experience offers two journeys: one for hopeless romantics and another for thrill seekers, depending on the kind of shows you like to watch.
The ‘Love’ journey is centred on the universes of ‘Bridgerton’, ‘Emily in Paris’ and the hit Japanese series ‘First Love’, where you can snap a few Insta-worthy pics and catch behind-the-scenes footage from each of the titles.
The ‘Adventure’ route also has exclusive content from popular titles, but this end of the pop-up will be dedicated to eerie, action-packed shows like 'Stranger Things', 'Wednesday' and 'Alice in Borderland'.
The 'Alice in Borderland' section even has a survival game for visitors to try, so you can see if you have what it takes to make it through the life-or-death scenarios that crop up in the show.
To enhance the experience, Spotify has even curated special Love and Adventure playlists, enabling guests to revisit their favourite scenes.
Fans can also explore the Weekly Features area, which offers sneak peeks of upcoming programmes ranging from reality shows to Korean dramas.
As a global first, fans of ‘One Piece’ will have the exclusive opportunity to view selected props from the upcoming live-action series from now through May 28.
In addition to the photo ops and immersive exhibits, the pop-up features a shop where you can buy limited edition T-shirts, stationery, accessories and other branded merch inspired by the aforementioned shows.
More exciting, however, are the snack booths where you can get a slice of Surfer Boy Pizza, a cup of ice cream from Scoops Ahoy (both of which are featured in ‘Stranger Things’) or a steamy java from the coffee stand featured in ‘First Love’.
The Only on Netflix pop-up will be available now through June 11 2023. Visit the event’s website to book a free ticket for a designated time slot.
