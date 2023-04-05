Now showing: Anshul Chauhan’s 'December' is a compelling tale about grief and retribution

Five years after beginning his career as an animator, Anshul Chauhan moved from north India to Tokyo, where he joined Square Enix production company to work on projects such as Final Fantasy XV and Kingdom Hearts 3, as well as series like 'Super Robot Lifeform Transformers'. For many storytellers, breaking into the Japanese animation industry is a cherished aspiration, but Chauhan was driven by even greater ambitions to direct his own live-action films.

After founding his own production company, Kowatanda Films, in 2016, the Indian director is now presenting his third full-length feature film, ‘December’, written by Rand Colter and Mina Moteki. Starring actors Shogen and Megumi, who both go by their professional mononyms, this courtroom drama centres on Katsu (Shogen) and Sumiko (Megumi), who have been unexpectedly summoned to a retrial seven years after the murder of their teenage daughter.

Sumiko, who is now married to another man, is visibly reluctant to return to court after spending years trying to move on from her life-changing loss. Meanwhile, Katsu, who battles with his grief through alcoholism, is eager to get involved with the trial, if only to ensure that the convicted murderer, a woman called Kana (Ryo Matsuura), is not freed from prison.

Photo: Kowatanda Films

Though fresh off the back of ‘Gensan Punch’, in which he plays a brawny young boxer with a prosthetic leg, Shogen underwent an admirable transformation here to play a convincing middle-aged father blinded by grief. Meanwhile, Ryo Matsuura (‘My Neighbour’s Well’) is captivating as Kana, who the audience is not meant to feel sorry for, but is intrigued by nonetheless.

As for the production itself, Chauhan's latest cinematic work is a courtroom drama that is not only exquisitely filmed – courtesy of Petter Jensen’s cinematography – but also captivates the audience as it grapples with the fine line between justice and revenge.

Photo: Kowatanda Films

One noteworthy aspect of Chauhan's storytelling style is his ability to tackle complex themes and societal issues with nuance and sensitivity. With ‘December,’ he addresses the devastating impact of losing a child and the long-term effects of grief on a family. Through the film's well-written script and brilliant performances by the actors, Chauhan invites the audience to empathise with the characters' struggles and question their beliefs about forgiveness and punishment.

Photo: Kowatanda Films

The film's characters are not mere plot devices; they are fully realised individuals with their own struggles and motivations, making it easy for viewers to connect with and empathise with them. By doing so, Chauhan delivers a powerful message about the transformative power of forgiveness and the possibility of finding redemption even in the darkest of times.

Ultimately, ‘December’ is a triumph of storytelling that transcends genres and delivers a thought-provoking and emotionally rich experience. Chauhan's focus on the human experience rather than the legal system is a testament to his skill as a filmmaker, and the film's impact will linger long after the credits roll.

'December' is now screening in theatres across Japan, including Euro Space and Uplink Kichijoji in Tokyo. See here for the full list of local screening venues.

