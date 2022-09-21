Survey: tourists are keen to visit Japan as soon as the borders reopen fully

Our online poll revealed that the need to book trips via a travel agency is preventing people from travelling to Japan

If you’re eagerly waiting for Japan to open up fully for tourism, you’re not the only one. Recently, we held an online survey asking our readers around the world how they feel about travelling to Japan at this moment. Judging by the results from over 3,000 respondents, it’s safe to say that an overwhelming majority of you are very much looking forward to visiting Japan despite the country’s slow reopening for international tourism. Let’s dive in to the survey results.

Design: Ray Rahardja

Q: Are you planning to visit Japan?

An overwhelming number of respondents – 70 percent to be exact – stated that they would like to visit as soon as Japan’s borders fully reopen.

21 percent said they would like to visit soon but not immediately while a small minority of 2.6 percent have no travel plans. Sadly, 6.4 percent of respondents stated that they have given up on waiting for Japan to reopen.

Design: Ray Rahardja

Q: What’s preventing you from visiting Japan?

Japan’s tight border restrictions are preventing tourists from visiting the country. More specifically, 62.3 percent of respondents felt discouraged by the need to book their trips through a travel agency.

Aside from that, 17.3 percent said that the visa requirement is the main reason why they are not visiting Japan. Japan’s confusing border rules are a hindrance for 16.2 percent of our survey respondents. Only a small 4.3 percent stated that the Covid-19 pandemic was preventing them from travelling.

Design: Ray Rahardja

Q: Did you change your travel plans from Japan to elsewhere because of the delay in border reopening?

We were also curious if our readers had changed their travel plans instead of waiting for Japan to reopen. Most notably, 40.2 percent are still waiting for Japan while a close 39.6 percent have decided to change their travel plans.

Design: Ray Rahardja

Q: Which is the most important factor for you when deciding whether to visit Japan?

A staggering 77.9 percent of respondents want free and easy travel with no need to go through a travel agency. Only 17.3 percent shared that visa-free entry is their main priority.

Surprisingly, Japan’s Covid-19 situation is not much of a factor, with only 3.3 percent expressing their worry over the pandemic. Despite Japan’s weak yen, which would give international travellers greater purchasing power, only 1.5 percent stated that the value of the currency is a crucial factor in their travel decisions.

While Japan's borders have been closed off to tourists for much of the last two years, it's only since this June that restrictions have been eased for foreign visitors. However, that’s not without conditions: tourists still have to book their flights and accommodation via a travel agency and apply for a visa. Recent news suggests that Japan's remaining border rules could be lifted soon, so it’s really only a matter of time before foreign tourists and independent travellers can finally come into Japan without major roadblock.

