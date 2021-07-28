Tokyo
These Tokyo museums are open on Monday during the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics

Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum, Edo-Tokyo Museum and more will even be open on the August 9 public holiday

Dina Kartit
Most Tokyo museums are closed on Monday. However, some will remain open on selected Mondays during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Here's a list of the museums along with the Mondays they’ll be open in August.

Tokyo Metropolitan Art MuseumAugust 2

Tokyo Metropolitan Teien Art MuseumAugust 2 and 30

Tokyo Metropolitan Museum of PhotographyAugust 2 and 30

Museum of Contemporary Art TokyoAugust 2 and 30

Edo-Tokyo MuseumAugust 2, 16 and 30

In addition, all five venues will be open on the Mountain Day public holiday, which falls on Monday August 9 this year. 

Each venue’s special Monday opening hours will be the same as its current weekday business hours. Nevertheless, make sure to check the venue website before you head out. 

