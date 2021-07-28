These Tokyo museums are open on Monday during the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics

[title]
Most Tokyo museums are closed on Monday. However, some will remain open on selected Mondays during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Here's a list of the museums along with the Mondays they’ll be open in August.
・ Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum, August 2
・ Tokyo Metropolitan Teien Art Museum, August 2 and 30
・ Tokyo Metropolitan Museum of Photography, August 2 and 30
・ Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo, August 2 and 30
・ Edo-Tokyo Museum, August 2, 16 and 30
In addition, all five venues will be open on the Mountain Day public holiday, which falls on Monday August 9 this year.
Each venue’s special Monday opening hours will be the same as its current weekday business hours. Nevertheless, make sure to check the venue website before you head out.
More from Time Out Tokyo
How to watch the Tokyo Olympics online for free
How to enjoy the Tokyo Olympics even when you can’t watch the Games in person
Where to get official Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic merchandise in Tokyo
Download these free craft and colouring pages featuring the Tokyo 2020 Olympic mascots
The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Cauldron is now on display in Ariake
Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.