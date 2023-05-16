Tokyo now has three 3D billboards with cute, realistic animation

This billboard opposite Shinjuku Station’s east exit is where you’ll find the larger-than-life calico cat who sleeps, wakes up and stares at passing pedestrians. This was Tokyo’s first 3D billboard and features a curved LED screen that can display 4K images and play sounds. The curved screen allows for more depth and helps create that jaw-dropping 3D effect when seen from certain angles.
The giant cat appears throughout the day between advertisements, from when the screen turns on at 7am until it turns off at 1am. The cat has different modes throughout the day when it meows, yawns and waves its tail around. The 'morning' cat appears at the top of every hour while the 'talking' cat pops up multiple times each hour. Finally, the 'goodnight' cat appears 30 minutes before the screen shuts off.