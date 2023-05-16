Tokyo
Tokyo now has three 3D billboards with cute, realistic animation

Head to Shinjuku and Shibuya to see a cute 3D cat, Akita inu and panda on these cutting-edge billboards

Kaila Imada

Kaila Imada


There’s so much to see and do in Tokyo that it’s easy to miss attractions while rushing around. But don’t forget to look up at Tokyo’s massive high-tech 3D billboards, which have been popular additions to the city since first appearing in 2021. You can see adorable animals and sometimes even Pokémon characters on these cutting-edge screens. 

Hoping to get a glimpse of the cute animals that call these billboards home? Thankfully, they're easy to see and are in central locations. Following the first billboard in Shinjuku, these screens have now also popped up around Shibuya Scramble Crossing. So, if you’re passing through Shinjuku or Shibuya, don’t forget to look out for these cool 3D billboards.

Shinjuku: 3D billboard with a calico cat


Shinjuku: 3D billboard with a calico cat

  
  • City Life

This billboard opposite Shinjuku Station’s east exit is where you’ll find the larger-than-life calico cat who sleeps, wakes up and stares at passing pedestrians. This was Tokyo’s first 3D billboard and features a curved LED screen that can display 4K images and play sounds. The curved screen allows for more depth and helps create that jaw-dropping 3D effect when seen from certain angles. 

The giant cat appears throughout the day between advertisements, from when the screen turns on at 7am until it turns off at 1am. The cat has different modes throughout the day when it meows, yawns and waves its tail around. The 'morning' cat appears at the top of every hour while the 'talking' cat pops up multiple times each hour. Finally, the 'goodnight' cat appears 30 minutes before the screen shuts off.

Shibuya: 3D billboards with an Akita inu


Shibuya: 3D billboards with an Akita inu

  
  • Weird & Wonderful

Catch this adorable pup jumping around several digital screens surrounding Shibuya Scramble Crossing. This giant Akita inu is the same dog breed as Hachiko, the beloved mascot of Shibuya, and makes its grand appearance in a video featuring a 3D karakuri clock. The video appears simultaneously across eight billboards, including three special Synchro 7 Shibuya Hit Vision screens, which are some of Japan's largest single-screen digital billboards.

The Akita inu performs a few different tricks like catching a frisbee and popping out of the clock at the beginning of every hour. You can catch the show from various spots around Shibuya Station, including Hachiko-mae Square, the Miyamasuzaka intersection and Shibuya Scramble Crossing. If you want to see the billboards from a higher vantage point, make your way to one of the upper floors in Shibuya Hikarie.


Shibuya: 3D billboard with a panda


Shibuya: 3D billboard with a panda

The latest addition to Tokyo’s collection of 3D billboards is this single screen just around the corner from Shibuya Scramble Crossing. You'll find this billboard on Shibuya Center Gai, just around the corner from the Starbucks Shibuya Tsutaya and above the Yamashita Honki Udon shop. To catch a glimpse of the panda, just wait until you see the animation of a casino slot machine – the panda will show up after the machine hits the jackpot.

The panda is quite adorable and does a few things like turning a knob that adjusts the size of the box it sits in. It also plays with a bamboo branch and stares at passersby.

