Tokyo now has three 3D billboards with cute, realistic animation

Head to Shinjuku and Shibuya to see a cute 3D cat, Akita inu and panda on these cutting-edge billboards

There’s so much to see and do in Tokyo that it’s easy to miss attractions while rushing around. But don’t forget to look up at Tokyo’s massive high-tech 3D billboards, which have been popular additions to the city since first appearing in 2021. You can see adorable animals and sometimes even Pokémon characters on these cutting-edge screens.

Hoping to get a glimpse of the cute animals that call these billboards home? Thankfully, they're easy to see and are in central locations. Following the first billboard in Shinjuku, these screens have now also popped up around Shibuya Scramble Crossing. So, if you’re passing through Shinjuku or Shibuya, don’t forget to look out for these cool 3D billboards.

