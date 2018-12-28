News / City Life

Our most favorite Time Out Bangkok covers in 2018

By Time Out Bangkok staff Posted: Friday December 28 2018, 3:29pm

Best covers 2018

2018 has been an amazing ride in Bangkok for us Time Out-ers. From the 500th anniversary of Thai-Portuguese relationship to the rise of locally-sourced chocolate to great things to do in different hoods, we got you covered with up-to-date affairs and what's happening in our beloved city. Apart from fun and cool content, it's the creative cover of Time Out Bangkok magazines that makes collecting every issue worthwhile. We dropped 24 covers in 2018 and here are our best picks. 

 

Time Out 046 Songkran

 

Time Out Bangkok 046 (Songkran): 6-20 Apri

 

This alternative cover celebrates everything about Songkran festival from where to eat, to what to do during Thai New Year.

 

Time Out Bangkok 047

 

Time Out Bangkok 047: 21 Apr - 5 May

 

This issue, we celebrate Earth Day (22 Apr) with five easy steps you can do to help save the world.

 

Time Out Bangkok 048

 

Time Out Bangkok 048: 6-20 May

 

Following the footsteps of locally-grown coffee, Thai cocoa is slowly taking over the menus of the city's hip eating joints.

 

Time Out Bangkok 051

 

Time Out Bangkok 051: 21 Jun - 5 Jul

 

Join us in celebrating the 500th anniversary of Thai-Portuguese relations by discovering the bits of pieces of Portuguese culture in Bangkok.

 

Time Out Bangkok 057

 

Time Out Bangkok 057: 21 Sep - 5 Oct

 

One pretty boy is cool. Nine cuties are simply irresistible. Get to know 9x9, Thailand's biggest, most exciting entertainment  project.

 

 

See you in 2019! 

 

