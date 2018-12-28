Our most favorite Time Out Bangkok covers in 2018

2018 has been an amazing ride in Bangkok for us Time Out-ers. From the 500th anniversary of Thai-Portuguese relationship to the rise of locally-sourced chocolate to great things to do in different hoods, we got you covered with up-to-date affairs and what's happening in our beloved city. Apart from fun and cool content, it's the creative cover of Time Out Bangkok magazines that makes collecting every issue worthwhile. We dropped 24 covers in 2018 and here are our best picks.

This alternative cover celebrates everything about Songkran festival from where to eat, to what to do during Thai New Year.

This issue, we celebrate Earth Day (22 Apr) with five easy steps you can do to help save the world.

Following the footsteps of locally-grown coffee, Thai cocoa is slowly taking over the menus of the city's hip eating joints.

Join us in celebrating the 500th anniversary of Thai-Portuguese relations by discovering the bits of pieces of Portuguese culture in Bangkok.

One pretty boy is cool. Nine cuties are simply irresistible. Get to know 9x9, Thailand's biggest, most exciting entertainment project.

See you in 2019!