Last minute Labor Day Weekend ideas

Labor Day Weekend is here. While it seems everyone is planning to leave town, there is so much going on in Boston that is worth sticking around for. And even if none of these ideas appeal to you, there are always lots of amazing restaurants to check out, world class museums to visit and lots of local beaches all worthy of one last hurrah for summer. Here are a few things to do over Labor Day Weekend.

Get out on the water

Photograph: Shutterstock

We are so lucky to live right on the water here in Boston, so why not take advantage of that this Labor Day. We love Classic Harbor Line, not only can you book a ticket for a public sail, but you can also rent out one of their boats for a private party! Otherwise head out on a Whale Watch!

Dine outside in Boston

Photograph: Courtesy Lola 42

We all know that the nice weather is fleeting in New England, so take the chance to dine outside while we still can over the long weekend. We are big fans of Woods Hill Pier 4, Bistro du Midi and Mare, but there are plenty more in our guide to the best patios in Boston.

Catch a Red Sox game

Photograph: Courtesy The Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox are playing all three days at Fenway over Labor Day Weekend. Visit America’s oldest ballpark and enjoy a day with the whole family around the Fenway neighborhood and maybe even visit Time Out Market for some pre or post game snacks too. Catch our full guide to visiting Fenway for all the insider tips and tricks.

Head to the ICA

Photograph: Courtesy ICA

Boston has so many beautiful museums, but one of the coolest is the ICA. And on September 4, the museum is offering free admission to all guests to celebrate the holiday, so soak up some culture without touching your wallet.

Escape the city

Photograph: Courtesy Faraway

If you haven’t made it to the Cape or the Islands yet this summer, now is your chance. Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket are enjoying some of the most beautiful days of the year right now. Read our guide to visiting Faraway Nantucket for a full guide on how to make the best of late summer on the island. And if you are looking for a further afield getaway, the Fairmont El San Juan has a chic new partnership with Veuve Clicquot at their beach club so maybe it’s time to treat yourself to something extra special before summer is over. Also, we hear that they also have another partnership with Tradewind that includes a private charter flight from Miami, private car service to the hotel, a pretty amazing suite and lots of other goodies, this is all included when you book their Romance Package.