11 new restaurant patios to add to your summer bucket list

When Mother Nature only allows a few months of true outdoor enjoyment, it’s important to maximize that time. Such is life in New England—and our restaurants rise to the occasion with plenty of al fresco dining options. While the tried and true best patios in Boston, rooftop spots and outdoor bars are always a good bet on sunny days and pleasant nights, these new-ish spots should be on your radar. Including newly opened restaurants and places which have made major patio or menu upgrades since last summer, we investigate the outdoor dining options that certainly warrant a visit this summer.

Recommended: Check out the best outdoor brunches in Boston