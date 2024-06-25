11 new restaurant patios to add to your summer bucket list

Ten years after debuting Vialé in Central Square, chef Greg Reeves and Shauna Reyburn have something new in the neighborhood. Althea opened in May on the ground floor of Sonder 907 Main, a boutique hotel in Cambridge. With an outdoor bar (pictured at the top of this post) plus exposed brick inside the restaurant, the comfortable restaurant offers eclectic American fare and a raw bar, along with natural wines and creative cocktails. Snag a seat on the expansive patio and you may see chef Reeves manning the outdoor grill. Even if it’s not in action, smoky flavors imbue menu items like lamb ribs, corn chowder and even special smoky cocktails.
When Mother Nature only allows a few months of true outdoor enjoyment, it’s important to maximize that time. Such is life in New England—and our restaurants rise to the occasion with plenty of al fresco dining options. While the tried and true best patios in Boston, rooftop spots and outdoor bars are always a good bet on sunny days and pleasant nights, these new-ish spots should be on your radar. Including newly opened restaurants and places which have made major patio or menu upgrades since last summer, we investigate the outdoor dining options that certainly warrant a visit this summer.
Recommended: Check out the best outdoor brunches in Boston