New Year's Day Boston 2024: Best things to do

Whether you ended 2023 with a feast at one of the best restaurants open on New Year's Eve in Boston, at one of the best New Year’s Eve events in Boston, or in your PJs watching the ball drop at home, getting out to greet 2024 on January 1 is a wonderful way to start the new year. As you bust out the new calendar and flip the page to reveal 2024, there's fresh air to be had and plenty of ways to reflect on what's to come. Whatever you do on New Year's Day in Boston, here are a few ways to say thank you to 2023 and kick start a fresh Day 1.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to New Year’s Eve in Boston