Here are Chicago's 2018 Michelin-starred restaurants

The year isn't over just yet, but the Michelin Man has spoken: Chicago's 2018 Michelin star rankings are here. A total of 25 restaurants landed on the list, which includes a few pleasant surprises. In the one-star category, there are two newcomers: Elske and Entente. Breaking through to the two-star tier is Smyth, the West Loop fine dining destination from husband-and-wife duo John Shields and Karen Urie Shields. Unsurprisingly, Alinea and Grace retained their three-star ratings. Notably absent from the list (and discussed with last week's Bib Gourmand awards) is Longman & Eagle, which was stripped of its single star after seven years.

As a quick refresher, here's what the prestigious star ratings translate to: One star is "a very good restaurant in its category;" two stars indicate "excellent cooking, worth a detour;" and the coveted three-star ranking marks "exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey." Without further ado, let's take a look at the entire list for 2018:

Three stars

Alinea

Grace

Two stars

Acadia

Oriole

Sixteen

Smyth

One star

Band of Bohemia

Blackbird

Boka

Dusek's

EL Ideas

Elizabeth

Elske

Entente

Everest

Goosefoot

GreenRiver

NAHA

North Pond

Parachute

Roister

Schwa

Sepia

Spiaggia

Topolobampo

