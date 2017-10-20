Here are Chicago's 2018 Michelin-starred restaurants

The year isn't over just yet, but the Michelin Man has spoken: Chicago's 2018 Michelin star rankings are here. A total of 25 restaurants landed on the list, which includes a few pleasant surprises. In the one-star category, there are two newcomers: Elske and Entente. Breaking through to the two-star tier is Smyth, the West Loop fine dining destination from husband-and-wife duo John Shields and Karen Urie Shields. Unsurprisingly, Alinea and Grace retained their three-star ratings. Notably absent from the list (and discussed with last week's Bib Gourmand awards) is Longman & Eagle, which was stripped of its single star after seven years.
As a quick refresher, here's what the prestigious star ratings translate to: One star is "a very good restaurant in its category;" two stars indicate "excellent cooking, worth a detour;" and the coveted three-star ranking marks "exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey." Without further ado, let's take a look at the entire list for 2018:
Three stars
Two stars
One star
