Michelin releases its 2018 Bib Gourmand list for Chicago

We’re still a few weeks out from learning which Chicago restaurants will receive Michelin stars for 2018. But as a teaser (or appetizer?) to the main event, Michelin Guide’s Bib Gourmand designations were announced today. A whopping 54 Chicago restaurants made the list, including eight first-timers. The honor is doled out to eateries that provide quality food for excellent value—consider it the ultimate cheap eats guide.
Newcomers include a few of our no-brainer favorite openings of the year (and a surprise or two): Giant, HaiSous, Longman & Eagle, Mango Pickle, Mi Tocaya, Pleasant House Pub, Quiote and True Food Kitchen. While we expected to see Giant, HaiSous, Mi Tocaya and Quiote on the list, Longman & Eagle’s inclusion is an unexpected knock. For the last seven years, the Logan Square brunch favorite has been honored with a single Michelin star; its inclusion here indicates its been stripped of the star status.
Smile-inducing surprises include additions like Mango Pickle, a contemporary Indian bistro in Edgewater; Pleasant House Pub, a stunning Bridgeport locale with stellar royal pies; and True Food Kitchen, the cheffy, health-driven chain with locations across the country. Take a look at the entire list for 2018 below.
