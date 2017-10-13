Michelin releases its 2018 Bib Gourmand list for Chicago

We’re still a few weeks out from learning which Chicago restaurants will receive Michelin stars for 2018. But as a teaser (or appetizer?) to the main event, Michelin Guide’s Bib Gourmand designations were announced today. A whopping 54 Chicago restaurants made the list, including eight first-timers. The honor is doled out to eateries that provide quality food for excellent value—consider it the ultimate cheap eats guide.

Newcomers include a few of our no-brainer favorite openings of the year (and a surprise or two): Giant, HaiSous, Longman & Eagle, Mango Pickle, Mi Tocaya, Pleasant House Pub, Quiote and True Food Kitchen. While we expected to see Giant, HaiSous, Mi Tocaya and Quiote on the list, Longman & Eagle’s inclusion is an unexpected knock. For the last seven years, the Logan Square brunch favorite has been honored with a single Michelin star; its inclusion here indicates its been stripped of the star status.

Smile-inducing surprises include additions like Mango Pickle, a contemporary Indian bistro in Edgewater; Pleasant House Pub, a stunning Bridgeport locale with stellar royal pies; and True Food Kitchen, the cheffy, health-driven chain with locations across the country. Take a look at the entire list for 2018 below.

The Angry Crab

Arami

Au Cheval

Avec

bellyQ

Bohemian House

The Bristol

Ceres’ Table

Chilam Balam

Cumin

DeColores

Dos Urban Cantina

Dove’s Luncheonette

The Duck Inn

Fat Rice

Frontera Grill

Giant

Gilt Bar

Girl & the Goat

Green Zebra

GT Fish & Oyster

HaiSous

Han 202

Herb

Hopleaf

Jaipur

Jam

Jin Thai

Kai Zan

Longman & Eagle

Luella’s Southern Kitchen

Lula Cafe

Mana Food Bar

Mango Pickle

Maude’s Liquor Bar

mfk

Mi Tocaya

MingHin

Mott St.

Nana

Pleasant House Pub

The Publican

The Purple Pig

Quiote

Sabri Nihari

San Soo Gab San

Smoque BBQ

Sol de Mexico

Sushi Dokku

Table, Donkey & Stick

True Food Kitchen

TWO

Untitled Supper Club

Wood

Want more? Sign up to stay in the know.