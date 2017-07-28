Rotofugi will host a Blink-182 pop-up shop during Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza is bringing a host of pop-ups to Chicago next week, including a Run the Jewels-themed bar in Logan Square and the annual appearance of the LollaShop (located at 129 N Wabash Ave). Now Blink-182 is joining in on the temporary bonanza with the announcement that Lincoln Square toy store and art gallery Rotofugi will be selling exclusive band merchandise during all four days of Lollapalooza.

The Blink-182 pop-up shop at Rotofugi opens on Thursday, August 3 at 11am. The store is expecting a line of fans, who will have the chance to buy limited-edition items that will not be available anywhere else. The first 182 people through the door of the shop will receive a free gift bag.

Neither Blink-182 nor Rotofugi has revealed what kind of merchandise will be available at the pop-up shop, but T-shirts, posters, stickers and limited-edition vinyl toys seem like good guesses. If you didn't manage to score a ticket to the Blink-182 concert at Metro, you might be able to cheer yourself up by buying some swag.

Check out the pop-up store's hours below:

