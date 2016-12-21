See how your neighborhood is priced on the latest Chicago rent map

If you live in River North, Greektown, Streeterville or the West Loop, congratulations. You’ve made it! Recent data compiled by apartment rental website Zumper found that these Chicago neighborhoods were among the priciest places to live in the city for the month of December, with median rents for one-bedroom apartments at or above $2,000.

In its quarterly Chicago rent map for winter 2016, Zumper displays the median price of rent in 98 neighborhoods throughout the city. The map shows that popular North Side enclaves such as Wicker Park, Bucktown, Logan Square and Avondale had average rents ranging from $1,190 to $1,525. While in North Park and Washington Heights, rents for one-bedroom apartments were up more than 12 percent since last quarter. At $1,020 and $900, respectively, these neighborhoods had the fastest growing rents in Chicago, according to Zumper.

Far south of downtown, the neighborhoods of South Deering ($600), East Side ($610), West Pullman ($650) and River Dale ($650) had the cheapest rents.

Overall, Chicago ended 2016 as the ninth most expensive rental market in the U.S., with median rents for one bedrooms costing $1,820 and two bedrooms costing $2,460. Chicago finished behind San Francisco ($3,330), New York City ($3,000) and Boston ($2,240), which were the three most costly U.S. rental markets.

So whether you’re looking to relocate somewhere cheaper or just curious to see how the other half lives, this Chicago rent map is worth checking out.

