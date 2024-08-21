Subscribe
Photograph: Anne Evans
Photograph: Anne Evans

The best September 2024 events in Chicago

Summer is almost over, but September in Chicago is packed with things to do, including festivals, exhibits and concerts.

Jeffy Mai
Edited by Jeffy Mai
Editor, Time Out Chicago
September might be here, but don't despair—summer in Chicago isn't over yet! From Labor Day weekend festivities to summer festivals (including Riot Fest), we've still got plenty of warm weather fun to take advantage of before the leaves start to turn and the temperature drops. Soak up the sun at the best Chicago beaches and rooftop bars, or spend your weekends checking out the end of festival season at events like the Hyde Park Jazz Festival, Printers Row Lit Fest and ARC Music Festival. And if you really can't wait for fall to arrive, might we suggest some early leaf peeping? Whatever your mood, you'll find plenty of ways to keep busy with our roundup of the best things to do in Chicago this September. 

Time Out Market Chicago

Featured events in September 2024

North Coast Music Festival

  • Music
  • Music festivals
  • Suburbs
North Coast Music Festival
Photograph: Keith Griner

For some, Labor Day weekend means cookouts and enjoying some of the final days of summer among family and friends. For other, it means crowding in front of a stage with a bunch of strangers and dancing to the sound of bone-rattling bass drops. North Coast Music Festival brings some of the biggest names in EDM to Bridgeview, IL for three days of beats and pyrotechnics in and around SeatGeek Stadium. The lineup includes headlining acts like Above & Beyond, ILLENIUM, Seven Lions, SLANDER, Subtronics and Chase & Status. And with multiple stages to explore, you should have no problem finding the house, techno, progressive and trance music that you want to dance to.

ARC Music Festival

  • Music
  • Music festivals
  • West Loop
ARC Music Festival
Photograph: Courtesy of ARC Music Festival

The fourth annual ARC Music Festival is scheduled to take over Union Park during Labor Day weekend, celebrating Chicago's house music roots and welcoming an international lineup of dance music artists. Taking place across three days, the fest features acts like U.K. brothers Disclosure, Belgian techno DJ Charlotte de Witte, New York icon Armand van Helden, Australian house producer Dom Dolla, EDM pioneer Kaskade and more. Additional Chicago performers include local house music legends Derrick Carter and DJ Lady D. See shows at multiple stages spread throughout the park, enjoy food from local chefs and attend afterparties at over 13 venues.

Chicago Jazz Festival

  • Music
  • Jazz
  • Loop
Chicago Jazz Festival
Photograph: Courtesy of DCASE

As is Labor Day weekend tradition in Chicago, some of the biggest names in jazz will gather for a series of shows at Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park and the Chicago Cultural Center during this annual festival. Visit the Chicago Jazz Festival webpage for the full lineup and schedule.

West Loop Art Fest

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • West Loop
West Loop Art Fest
Photograph: Courtesy of StarEvents

In need of some new home decor? Shop more than four blocks of art available for purchase at this family-friendly festival, where you'll also find two days of live music and plenty of solid dining options nearby.

Taste of Polonia

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • Jefferson Park
Taste of Polonia
Photograph: Pixabay

Feast on potato pancakes, kielbasa, pierogi, blitzes and more at this annual Polish celebration (the largest in the country) during Labor Day weekend. Once you're full, stick around to take in performances from polka bands and tribute acts, grab drinks in a beer garden, shop from local vendors, watch traditional dance groups or try your luck in a casino.

African Festival of the Arts

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • Washington Park
African Festival of the Arts
Photograph: Unsplash

The yearly festival—which celebrates art, music and food from across the African diaspora—returns this Labor Day weekend. Head to Washington Park to wander around a recreated African village complete with vendors, stilt walkers, African fine art and fabrics, a quilt pavilion, drum circles and more interactive features; plus, catch live music from various acts. When you get hungry, swing by the Bank of the Nile food court that features food from across the African continent and beyond. 

Bike the Drive

  • Things to do
  • Edgewater
Bike the Drive
Photograph: Anne Evans

Take a car-free ride along DuSable Lake Shore Drive during this annual biking event, which closes down the lakeside thoroughfare to vehicle traffic and allows cyclists to ride through a 30-mile route dotted with rest stops, water and snacks. You'll have to wake up early (the course opens at 6:30am) and enter from one of five designated entry points along the road—but the novelty of biking on a stretch of pavement that is decidedly not bike-friendly is worth the hassle. Plus, proceeds from the event support the Active Transportation Alliance, a nonprofit organization that working to improve conditions for pedestrians and cyclists throughout Chicago.

Chicago Humanities Fall Festival

  • Things to do
  • Loop
Chicago Humanities Fall Festival
Photograph: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock

This annual festival assembles luminaries from the fields of politics, journalism and the arts for a multi-week series of programming across the city, with events ranging from lectures and discussions to screenings and musical performances. Not sure which events to hit? Some of this season's biggest speakers include Kate McKinnon, Ketanji Brown Jackson, R.L. Stine and Connie Chung. You can see a full schedule of programming on the Chicago Humanities Festival website

Green City Market Chef BBQ

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • Lincoln Park
Green City Market Chef BBQ
Photograph: Courtesy Green City Market

The Green City Market Chef BBQ brings together more than 100 Chicago restaurants for an evening of food and drinks that benefits Green City's year-round markets and community programs. Taking place on the south end of Lincoln Park (near 1817 N Clark Street), this year's lineup features Daisies, Eden, El Che, Galit, Longman & Eagle, Maple & Ash, Momotaro, Nettare and a long list of other amazing local eateries.

Taste of Chicago

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • Millennium Park
Taste of Chicago
Photograph: Courtesy City of Chicago DCASE

The Taste of Chicago is again being held in September this year instead of its usual first weekend of July. The annual festival will feature dozens of vendors and food trucks, plus musical performances. And just like last year, the Taste of Chicago will be preceded by a series of day-long fests throughout the summer (at Rogers Park, Pullman Park and Marquette Park) before heading to Grant Park for the three-day main event.

Thirsty Ears Festival

  • Music
  • Classical and opera
  • Uptown
Thirsty Ears Festival
Photograph: Courtesy Access Contemporary Music'

Fed up with the cover bands and DJs that typically perform at Chicago's street festivals? Thirsty Ears Festival provides an alternative to the usual summer programming, with local organization Access Contemporary Music presenting a lineup of classical music performances ranging from Baroque to contemporary. Taking place in Ravenswood on Wilson Ave between Hermitage Ave and Ravenswood Ave, the festival features two days of performances and a miniature version of the Sound of Silent Film Festival (where ensembles accompany silent film screenings). You'll also find plenty of beer, food trucks and a kids zone stocked with activites and performances for the little ones.

Lakeview Taco Fest

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • Lake View
Lakeview Taco Fest
Photograph: Martha Williams

For one weekend each year, Southport Corridor becomes a mecca for taco lovers in Chicago during the Lakeview Taco Fest. More than 10 restaurants offer their take on the tortilla-wrapped dish, serving delicious creations throughout Saturday and Sunday. You'll also be able to take in Mexican wrestling shows, performances from local bands and kid-friendly activities, plus special beer and taco pairings. 

Printers Row Lit Fest

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • River North
Printers Row Lit Fest
Photograph: Ken Carl

Calling all book nerds! The Midwest’s biggest free outdoor literary festival returns this September for its 39th year with everything from a huge outdoor book market spanning five blocks (Dearborn Street from Ida B. Wells Drive to Polk Street, and Polk Street from State Street to Clark Street) to talks with artists and authors.

Taste of Greektown

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • Greektown
Taste of Greektown
Photograph: Courtesy Special Events Management

Enjoy feta, tzatziki, roasted chicken and more signature Mediterranean flavors at this three-day festival in Greektown, where you'll find lots of tasty dishes cooked by some of the neighborhood's most beloved restaurants. Stick around for performances from Greek and American bands. Opa!

Chicago German-American Oktoberfest

  • Things to do
  • Lincoln Square
Chicago German-American Oktoberfest
Photograph: Courtesy Chicago German-American Oktoberfest

Celebrate the arrival of fall in Lincoln Square at the Chicago German-American Oktoberfest, which sets up two gigantic tents in the neighborhood to serve liters of beer, stacks of pretzels and more German delicacies. The weekend also features a parade up Lincoln Avenue, live performances from four German bands and carnival games for the kids.

Up in Smoke Music Festival

  • Things to do
  • Morgan Park

This two-day music festival on the South Side brings together acts from all parts of the country, including Mojo Thunder, Caution, Brandon Good, The Leadfoot Band, Stereotypes and more. The tunes will be paired with barbecue-inspired Mexican street fare, so expect to feast on plenty of tacos filled with spicy smoked meats.

PAWS Chicago 5K

  • Sports and fitness
  • Running
  • Uptown
PAWS Chicago 5K
Photograph: Colleen Barkley

Local no-kill animal shelter PAWS hosts its annual 5K race at Montrose Harbor, where humans and dogs can make their way through a lakefront course while raising money to support the organization's work. Once you cross the finish line, you'll be able to enjoy live entertainment for humans and pups alike, including a dog agility course and a "doggy oasis" outfitted with pools for cooling off. Don't have a four-legged friend to bring along? Not to worry—there will be plenty of good boys and girls for you to pet.

Teens in the Park Fest

  • Things to do
  • Museum Campus

Young Chicagoans, between the ages of 14 and 24, will show off their talents in Union Park at this free festival celebrating artists. 12 singers, rappers, dancers, spoken word artists, musicians, and poets will perform live, with the top three winners taking home cash prizes. Sound awesome? The good news is that adults are also welcome to attend.

Throwback Music Fest

  • Things to do
  • Jefferson Park

Throw it back to yesteryear with live oldies and a host of retro-tinged programming at this annual festival on the Northwest Side. New this year is a full carnival spanning two blocks, where attendees can enjoy a variety of rides and games. The entertainment schedule features Rolling Stones, Journey and CCR cover bands, as well as a pet costume contest, a classic car show and a pin-up contest.

Pulp

  • Music
  • Rock and indie
  • Uptown
Pulp
Foto: Ana Paez / Time Out Barcelona

Pulp’s modern life-skewering, poignant and brilliantly crafted pop songs still hit their mark decades on and sexagenarian frontman Jarvis Cocker still twists the night away like an enthusiastic newbie half his age. Expect to be thoroughly charmed by wittily dry banter and more hooks than a fishing factory on their current tour, “This is What We Do for an Encore”, featuring major singalongs including “Disco 2000”, “Do You Remember the First Time” and, of course, “Common People”.

Grito Fest

  • Things to do
  • Millennium Park
Grito Fest
Photograph: Michael L. Dorn

Celebrate Mexican Independence Day with the inaugural Grito Fest, which will be the first time in over a decade city-sanctioned festivities take place downtown. You can expect to enjoy authentic food and drink offerings from a variety of local vendors, mariachi and ballet folklórico performances, family-friendly activities and much more.

Lakeview East Festival of the Arts

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • Boystown
Lakeview East Festival of the Arts
Photograph: Mark Irion, courtesy Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce

Take a look at art from more than 150 juried artists at this annual event in Lakeview East, where you can also catch live music. Visit a variety of food and drink booths when you get hungry, or head over to the Kidzone to entertain little ones with origami demos, circus performances, live music and other attractions. The fest, which stretches along Broadway from Belmont to Hawthorne, goes until 7pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Ravenswood ArtWalk

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • Dunning
Ravenswood ArtWalk
Photograph: Courtesy Greater Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce

Take a stroll down Ravenswood Avenue to see art, live music and theater at this local festival centered around the neighborhood's industrial corridor, showcasing dozens of artists and local venues including Begyle Brewery, Lillstreet Art Center, Koval Distillery, VIN312 Winery and more. This year—the festival's 22nd—swing by the outdoor beer garden for local brews and food trucks, or listen to some live tunes across two stages.

Englewood Music Fest

  • Things to do
  • Englewood

This daylong neighorhood fest plays host to live entertainment, local food and retail vendors, health and awareness screenings, back-to-school programming and a host of kid-friendly activities.

Little Village Mexican Independence Day Parade

  • Things to do
  • South Lawndale
Little Village Mexican Independence Day Parade
Photograph: Courtesy of Little Village Chamber of Commerce

The Little Village Mexican Independence Day Parade returns to its namesake neighborhood this September, traversing a stretch of 26th Street ahead of Mexican Independence day on September 16. The theme of this year's procession—which includes mariachi bands, colorful floats and folkloric dancing—is “Celebrando Nuestras Tradiciones, focusing on the rich tapestry of Mexican traditions and cultural celebrations. The parade runs between Albany and Kostner on 26th Street.

Reeling Film Festival

  • Movies
  • Loop
Reeling Film Festival
Photograph: Courtesy Landmark Century Cinema

Founded in 1981 and organized by Chicago Filmmakers, Reeling is the second-oldest LGBTQ film festival in the U.S., featuring a lineup of features, shorts and documentaries highlighting the diversity of queer stories and filmmakers from around the world. The fest will show dozens of feature and short films this year in a mixture of in-person and virtual screenings, kicking off with director Anthony Schatteman'Young Hearts, a coming-of-age tale about a boy who falls in love with his new neighbor of the same age. Screenings run from September 19-October 6 at the Music Box Theatre (3733 N. Southport Ave), Landmark Century Centre Cinemas (2828 N. Clark St) and Chicago Filmmakers (1326 W. Hollywood Ave). For a full schedule of films and other events, visit the festival's website.

Jack's Pumpkin Pop-Up

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • River West/West Town
Jack's Pumpkin Pop-Up
Photograph: Courtesy WeLovePopUps.com

Returning to a two-acre plot of land just west of Goose Island, Jack's Pumpkin Pop-Up saves you a trip to the suburbs by bringing a huge corn maze, more than 10,000 pumpkins, axe throwing, carnival games, food trucks, twinkling orange light displays and more fall fun to the city. A general admission ticket nets you access to the pop-up, but you can also opt for add-ons that let you take home a pumpkin, grab a drink at one of bars or go axe throwing. 

World Music Festival Chicago

  • Music
  • Latin and world
  • Loop
World Music Festival Chicago
Photograph: Patrick L. Pyszka

Explore music from around the globe during this annual festival, now in its 24th year, which brings a wide array of performers to venues across the city for free musical performances. Experience sounds and subgenres from regions like Brazil, South Korea, Senegal and more. For a full list of performances, visit the festival's website

Riot Fest

  • Music
  • Music festivals
  • North Lawndale
Riot Fest
Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

Get ready, punk rockers! Riot Fest is returning to Douglass Park from September 20-22 with a laundry list of rock, punk, metal and emo artists. It's always one of the biggest music fests of the season thanks to a must-see lineup of both legacy acts and emerging newcomers. This year's headliners will include Fall Out Boy, Beck, Pavement and Slayer.

Englewood Jazz Festival

  • Music
  • Jazz
  • Englewood
Englewood Jazz Festival
Photograph: Courtesy Englewood Jazz Festival

This year's Englewood Jazz Festival highlights the many stars who have been nurtured by the festival and Live the Spirit Residency over the past 25 years. The event hosts three days of performances, including sets from Nicole Mitchell, Jeremiah Collier/JC and the REUP, Corey Wilkes, Junius Paul, Greg Ward Quartet, Jahari Stampley and The Young Masters, plus an encore performance of Paul Robeson: Man of the People.

Chicago Live!

  • Things to do
  • Streeterville
Chicago Live!
Photograph: Courtesy Navy Pier

Navy Pier’s annual performing arts festival welcomes more than 100 locally-grown artists for a weekend of music and performances, spread across five stages. Featured acts range from Chicago’s world-class stalwarts, including The Joffrey Ballet, Second City and the Blue Man Group, to pop culture icons like RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Ginger Minj and Tony-nominated Felicia Fields, plus many exciting up-and-comers. The free event will be headlined by Jeff Tweedy on Saturday, when the Wilco frontman will play a solo acoustic set.

Mid-Autumn Moon Festival

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • Kenwood
Mid-Autumn Moon Festival
Photograph: Shutterstock

Head to the Set in Stone Gathering Space—located within the Burnham Wildlife Corridor—to immerse yourself in Chinese Moon Festival traditions like folk dancing, song singing, instrument playing, Peking opera and a fashion show during this Chicago Park District event held in honor of the Mid-Autumn Festival. 

Andersonville Vintage Market

  • Things to do
  • Andersonville
Andersonville Vintage Market
Photograph: Courtesy of Andersonville Chamber of Commerce

Find the perfect vintage piece for your collection at this Andersonville market, where you can shop antiques, home decor, jewelry, clothing, music and other trinkets from over 30 vendors on four different dates throughout the summer. Participating businesses include AntiqueandMod, Beauty Marked Vintage, DMApothecary, Fad2Fresh, Goodby Tony, JANVIER, Kathryn's Kollections and much more.

Hans Zimmer

  • Music
  • Classical and opera
  • United Center
Hans Zimmer
J. Norppa

Hans Zimmer’s bombastic, brass-heavy scores for the likes of The Dark Knight trilogy, Interstellar and, most recently, Denis Villeneuve's Dune saga, have not only reshaped the sound of modern cinema, they’ve also influenced pop. Need proof? Just check out how often hip-hop artists lift the blaring horns in Inception’s score. Here’s your chance to experience the German-American genius’s work firsthand, with a full orchestra in one of NYC’s most famous venues.

Chicago Gourmet

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • Millennium Park
Chicago Gourmet
Photograph: Courtesy of Chicago Gourmet

Chicago Gourmet, the annual food festival hosted by the Illinois Restaurant Association, returns this year with a four-day slate of programming and events in celebration of the city's dining scene. Nosh on a variety of delicious bites and sip wines at events like Tacos & Tequila, Hamburger Hop, Grand Cru and the brunch-centric Rise & Shine Gourmet. You can view a full festival schedule on Chicago Gourmet's website, where you can also buy tickets to individual events. 

Cider Fest

  • Things to do
  • Lake View
Cider Fest
Photograph: Shutterstock

The second annual Cider Fest at Artifact Events from Atomic Hospitality will bring together a wide array of local and regional cider brands for an evenning of tastings, delectable bites and master classes. Tickets include a commemorative glass and samples from producers like 2 Towns Cider, Original Sin, Crispin, The Northman and more.

Hyde Park Jazz Festival

  • Music
  • Jazz
  • Loop
Hyde Park Jazz Festival
Photograph: Mac Monaghan

The Hyde Park Jazz Festival returns to venues throughout its namesake neighborhood in September. As always, Hyde Park Jazz Festival's shows are free to attend—for a complete list of performances, visit the festival's website.

St. Alphonsus Oktoberfest

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • Lake View
St. Alphonsus Oktoberfest
Photograph: Courtesy of St. Alphonsus Church

Taking place in and around Lakeview’s St. Alphonsus church, this autumn fête features the requisite selection of suds, brats, pretzels and two stages of Bavarian music (and a bunch of cover bands). Stick around for a separately-ticketed craft beer festival on Friday and Saturday night.

St. Helen Carnival

  • Things to do
  • Ukrainian Village

This annual event features three days of carnival rides, live entertainment, delicious food and cold beverages, which can be enjoyed in a beer garden. This year's music lineup includes the Hoyle Brothers, Orquesta Leal, the Yacht Rockettes and more. All proceeds benefit St. Helen School.

Beverly Art Walk

  • Art
  • Fairs
  • Loop
Beverly Art Walk
Photograph: Courtesy of Beverly Area Arts Alliance

Explore Beverly's art scene at this annual event, which takes place at various locations in the Beverly and Morgan Park neighborhoods. This year's festival features a roster of more than 150 artists showcasing their works in shops, studios, bars, galleries and more. In addition, there will be artist demonstrations, dance performances, public art installations, live music and more.

AIDS Run & Walk

  • Sports and fitness
  • Running
  • Museum Campus
AIDS Run & Walk
Photograph: Courtesy of AIDS Foundation Chicago

This annual 5K run/walk and 10K run will bring participants to Soldier Field, raising funds for AIDS Foundation Chicago. The event encourages the Chicagoland community to show up and show out as their most authentic selves to mobilize support for those living with HIV/AIDS.

Randolph Street Market Festival

  • Shopping
  • Markets and fairs
  • West Loop
Randolph Street Market Festival
Photograph: Courtesy Randolph Street Market Festival

Get ready to hunt for some new (and old) treasures! The beloved Randolph Street Market Festival is back for its 21st year with two days of curated, European-style vintage and antique shopping. Browse wares from hundreds of vendors, or grab a cocktail and bite to eat from local restaurants while tapping your toes to live music. 

Charli XCX

  • Music
  • Pop
  • United Center
Charli XCX
Photograph: Julie Edwards / Alamy

Charli XCX is the kind of artist that could only exist in today's increasingly fragmented world of streaming platforms, fluid genre classifications and poptimism. Listen to the bouyant club beats and catchy refrains of her latest album “Brat” and it's clear that this larger-than-life performer is a true pop star with the ability to fill arenas.

Chicago SummerDance

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • Loop
Chicago SummerDance
Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas

Chicago SummerDance returns this year from June to September to offer multidisciplinary dance classes at parks across the city. Don't worry if you're not a seasoned dancer—all ages and skill levels are welcome at this annual dance series that lets you practice your jives, twirls and jumps. You can take lessons in everything from salsa and cumbia to swing and Afro dance. The season culminates with a three-day event in Grant Park, where you can watch performances from local dance troupes and show off some of the moves you've learned over the summer. For the full schedule, check the Chicago SummerDance site.

Movies in the Parks

  • Movies
Movies in the Parks
Photograph: Courtesy Chicago Park District

From June through September this year, dozens of movies will screen in parks all over Chicago as part of the city's annual Movies in the Parks program. From recent blockbusters like Barbie and Wonka to classics like The Princess Bride and Space Jam, you're sure to find good something to watch (for free!) beneath the stars this summer. Screenings typically begin at 8:30pm, or dusk, each evening. Take a look at the full list of movies and participating parks.

Movies at Gallagher Way

  • Movies
  • Wrigleyville
Movies at Gallagher Way
Photograph: Courtesy Gallagher Way

Wrigley Field-adjacent plaza Gallagher Way is once again showing free outdoor movie screenings this summer. Admission is free and attendees are welcome to bring their own food, enjoy on-site concessions or snag a meal from nearby restaurants like Big Star and Smoke Daddy. VIP seating is also available for $33—check out the Gallagher Way website for more details. Gates open at 6pm for each screening and the movies start at 7:30pm.

Summer Screenings

  • Movies
  • Loop
Summer Screenings
Photograph: Shutterstock

Cinema/Chicago is offering free film screenings all summer long featuring stories set around the world. Each Wednesday will spotlight a woman-directed film from countries like Japan, Australia, Sweden, Argentina and more. Tickets are released at 10am every Monday. Check the website to see the full schedule and list of movies.

Wrigleyville Night Market

  • Things to do
  • Wrigleyville
Wrigleyville Night Market
Photograph: Courtesy Gallagher Way

Gallagher Way hosts a night market on most Thursdays through September, featuring more than 20 vintage vendors selling a mix of specialty foods, crafts and artisanal goods. Grab a glass of wine, browse the market to discover something new each week and stick around to catch live music from a host of different artists.

Argyle Night Market

  • Things to do
  • Markets and fairs
  • Uptown
Argyle Night Market
Photograph: Dave Suarez

Each Thursday night from July through September, Argyle Street turns into a marketplace featuring regional farmers, dishes from local restaurants and live performers. The fun takes place on the Argyle streetscape between Kenmore and Sheridan, welcoming visitors to enjoy an evening of food, shopping and entertainment.

Jazz in the Court

  • Music
  • Hyde Park
Jazz in the Court
Photograph: Courtesy Jazz in the Court

Catch live outdoor jazz performances on the first Friday of every month this summer as part of Jazz in the Court, a free concert series hosted at Harper Court in Hyde Park. Performers this year include Hurricane Reggae Band (June 7), Tony Carpenter (July 5), Thaddeus Tukes (August 2) and Corey Wilkes (September 6).

Chicago Bound: The Great Migration of the Blues

  • Things to do
  • West Ridge
Chicago Bound: The Great Migration of the Blues
Photograph: Shutterstock

The songs and stories behind the Chicago Blues will be showcased this summer with a concert series in public parks. Enjoy free performances that celebrate the lives and artistry of legends Muddy Waters, Memphis Minnie, Willie Dixon, Otis Rush, Koko Taylor, Lillian Green and more. Check the website for the full schedule.

Ravinia Festival

  • Things to do
  • Suburbs
Ravinia Festival
Photograph: Russell Jenkins

The oldest music festival in North America plays host to more than 100 shows throughout summer, featuring big-name headliners like James Taylor, Violent Femmes, Ben Platt and Samara Joy. Check out the full schedule of artists coming to Highland Park this year and don't forget to pack a picnic.

Live on the Lake

  • Things to do
  • Streeterville
Live on the Lake
Photograph: Courtesy of Navy Pier

Enjoy outdoor live music all summer long at the Navy Pier Beer Garden. The free series will feature local, regional and national acts performing countless genres and musical styles every weekend. Check the official Navy Pier website for the full schedule.

Mercury Canine Cruise

  • Things to do
  • Loop
Mercury Canine Cruise
Photograph: Courtesy of Mercury Cruises

Mercury Cruises’ beloved Canine Cruise is back for another season. Bring your four-legged BFF for a 90-minute ride across the Chicago River and Lake Michigan, featuring lively narration on the city's rich history and architectural marvels with dog-friendly highlights, such as dog parks, fire hydrants and dining hotspots. The tour offers unparalleled views of the city’s skyline and countless photo ops both for dogs and owners alike.

Adler at Night

  • Museums
  • Museum Campus
Adler at Night
Photograph: Courtesy Adler Planetarium

Escape the planet with exhibits about the first lunar missions, the solar system and more, plus immersive shows in the dome theater. The Doane Observatory is also home to the largest public telescope in the area, and gathers 7,000 times more light than the human eye. Every Wednesday, the Adler stays open late from 4pm-10pm so that folks can visit after work or school. And best of all, admission is free on those nights for Illinois residents.

Sportsman’s Club Summer BBQ Series

  • Ukrainian Village
Sportsman’s Club Summer BBQ Series
Photograph: Reilly Drew

Sportsman's Club's backyard BBQ series is back for another year, bringing local restaurants to the bar's patio to cook a meal that's usually paired with a beverage. For the uninitiated, the takeovers are first-come, first-served, with the featured chef holding court over the bar's grill and menu. Food is priced a la carte. Check out the full lineup here and start planning your Sunday afternoons accordingly.

"Back to the Future: The Musical"

  • Loop
"Back to the Future: The Musical"
Photograph: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman

The sci-fi classic makes its way to the stage in this adaptation directed by Tony Award winner John Rando. Audiences will follow Marty McFly as he’s accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence. The touring production will feature music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard.

"The Lord of the Rings: A Musical Tale"

  • Things to do
  • Streeterville
"The Lord of the Rings: A Musical Tale"
Photograph: Steinkamp/Ballogg Chicago

J. R. R. Tolkien’s epic fantasy novel is brought to the stage in this new musical premiering at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater. Directed by Paul Hart, the creative re-imagining of Frodo and friends’ journey across Middle-earth will be an unforgettable experience for longtime fans and newcomers alike.

CLUE: A Walking Mystery

  • Things to do
  • Loop
CLUE: A Walking Mystery
Photograph: Courtesy of CLUE: A Walking Mystery

Based on the family-favorite board game, this immersive and interactive experience puts guests into the roles of beloved CLUE characters as they try to solve the murder of estate owner Boden "Boddy" Black. The mystery starts at Block 37, where detectives are greeted by the Butler before being sent on their way to gather clues from popular Chicago sites and shops. You’ll be tasked with finding long-lost antiques and figuring out who did it, where and with what.

"Chicago: Home of House Exhibit"

  • Things to do
  • Streeterville
"Chicago: Home of House Exhibit"
Photograph: Shutterstock

Navy Pier, in partnership with the Design Museum of Chicago and The Vintage House Show Collective, presents a new exhibit exploring the history of the home-grown artists, clubs and labels that have built House music. The exhibit will be open and free to the public during all Pier operating hours through the end of October.

"007 Science: Inventing the World of James Bond"

  • Things to do
  • Hyde Park
"007 Science: Inventing the World of James Bond"
"007 Science: Inventing the World of James Bond"
Photograph: Courtesy of Museum of Science and Industry

The Museum of Science and Industry debuts a new exhibit dedicated to the science and technology behind the world’s longest-running film franchise, James Bond. Fans can check out 13 vehicles and over 90 additional artifacts, including the prototype jetpack used in Thunderball, an MI6 Retina Scanner from GoldenEye and the Parahawk snowmobile hybrid from The World Is Not Enough. You’ll also be able to step into a lab space inspired by “Q” and test your skills developing the perfect vehicle for spy activities, designing stunts and more.

"Titanic: The Exhibition"

  • Things to do
  • Skokie
"Titanic: The Exhibition"
Photograph: Courtesy of Titanic: The Exhibition

The largest and most immersive touring Titanic exhibition has come to Westfield Old Orchard mall in Skokie. Visitors will experience a narrative journey that brings to light the fates of the passengers and crew aboard the famous ship. Marvel at hundreds of artifacts that survived the sinking, plus props and costumes featured in James Cameron’s blockbuster film Titanic. Music from the era will play as patrons walk through detailed recreations of the ship’s interiors, including the grand staircase, while the Discovery Gallery will simulate what discovery teams saw during dives to the Titanic’s wreckage site.

Maxwell Street Market

  • Shopping
  • Markets and fairs
  • Little Italy, UIC
Maxwell Street Market
Photograph: CC/Wikimedia Commons/Edsel Little

Originally established in the late 1800s, the Maxwell Street Market brought vendors, musicians and cooks to an open-air flea market where shoppers could find just about anything they wanted. The market introduced the Maxwell Street Polish sausage, provided a venue for rising Chicago blues musicians and was immortalized in a scene in The Blues Brothers. These days, the market sets up on nearby Desplaines Street (between Roosevelt and Howard) on Sundays, where visitors will find vendors hawking their wares, an abundance of delicious Mexican food and occasional performances by local bands and dance troupes. Don't let the cold or wet weather scare you away—the Maxwell Street Market takes place from May through October. This year, the market returns to its original home on Maxwell Street, between South Halsted Street and South Union Avenue, and on South Union Avenue between West Rochford Street and West Liberty Street.

Wolff's Flea Market

  • Things to do
  • Suburbs
Wolff's Flea Market
Photograph: Steven Koress

If you can withstand the roar of O'Hare traffic and incoming 747s (plus, you know, the trek on Chicago's most horrible freeway), you'll find some of the best deals in greater Chicagoland at this flea market outside Allstate Arena. Pick up odd trinkets or bulk candy and potato chips, plus clothing, housewares, furniture, jewelry and collectibles. Boasting over 700 sellers, this flea market is a favorite of vintage buyers themselves, so you know there are some great finds to be had at the fraction of city prices. Bring your best bargaining skills.

ART on THE MART

  • Art
  • Film and video
ART on THE MART
Photograph: Courtesy of ART on THE MART

Displaying a 25-story-tall video installation on the side of THE MART, ART on THE MART is the largest permanent digital art projection in the world, with programming that changes seasonally. ART on THE MART's array of 34 digital projectors show the creations after dusk every evening. It’s best viewed from the section of the Chicago Riverwalk between Wells Street and Franklin Street.

Green City Market Lincoln Park

  • Things to do
  • Markets and fairs
  • Lincoln Park
Green City Market Lincoln Park

One of Chicago's most popular farmer's markets, Green City Market welcomes vendors selling regional produce to the south end of Lincoln Park (between Clark Street and Stockton Drive) on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Amid the rows, you’ll find farm-fresh eggs from Michigan, cheese from Wisconsin and scrumptious pies baked by Chicago’s own Hoosier Mama Pie Co.

