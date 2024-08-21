The best September 2024 events in Chicago

September might be here, but don't despair—summer in Chicago isn't over yet! From Labor Day weekend festivities to summer festivals (including Riot Fest), we've still got plenty of warm weather fun to take advantage of before the leaves start to turn and the temperature drops. Soak up the sun at the best Chicago beaches and rooftop bars, or spend your weekends checking out the end of festival season at events like the Hyde Park Jazz Festival, Printers Row Lit Fest and ARC Music Festival. And if you really can't wait for fall to arrive, might we suggest some early leaf peeping? Whatever your mood, you'll find plenty of ways to keep busy with our roundup of the best things to do in Chicago this September.

