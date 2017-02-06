The 12 best things to do this week in Chicago

We’ll admit it: February isn’t exactly the easiest month to be a Chicagoan. We’re sick of being bundled, sick of staying inside, sick of being sick. Luckily, we’ve got twelve ways to kick your winter blues this week—between Chicago’s best queer dance parties, film screenings and a whole lot of drinking, you’ve got no excuse to stay inside.

Looking for even more? Check out our complete February events calendar.

1. Post up at a hipster nursing home

Boiler Room’s monthly PBR Bingo Night is back tonight, with cheap beer, cheap pizza and a game that takes absolutely zero talent (but plenty of luck). Head to the Logan Square hotspot for a night of drinks and bingo. (Boiler Room, 2210 N California Ave, Mon 9pm. Free)

2. Catch up on the Oscar-noms

ArcLight is doing its darndest to win Chicago over—this month, it's playing all nine films nominated for Best Picture. You can even do it all in one sitting, if you’re feeling ambitious/completely insane. (ArcLight Chicago, 1500 N Clybourn Ave, all week, various times. $10-$15)

3. Dance your ass off to George Michael

Celebrate the life and work of the late George Michael in the only pay possible: a big, queer, draggy dance party. Fabitat always knows how to throw down, but this week’s George Michael-themed party is going to be a doozy. (Door No. 3, 1551 N Damen Ave, Wed 9pm. Free)

4. Dress up and get cultured

The acclaimed Budapest Festival Orchestra is playing Symphony Center this week to present an all-Beethoven program. Yes, they’ll play his Fifth Symphony—yes, that’s the one you know. (Symphony Center, 220 S Michigan Ave, Wed 8pm. $23-$170)

5. Go to gluten-free paradise

Chicago’s a beer town, for sure, but take a night to celebrate Cider at the Cider Tap Takeover, part of Chicago Cider Week. The even features 16 ciders and cider-infused bites—you’ll come around on the whole “no wheat” thing pretty quickly. (Jake Melnick’s Corner Tap, 41 E Superior St, Wed 5pm. Free entry)

6. See a local talent before she blows up

Bronzeville rapper Noname’s wealth of talent is a getting a slew of well-deserved praise as of late. You may know her from her work on Coloring Book, but Noname’s captivating lyricism and laid-back performance style make her shine on her own. (Metro Chicago, 3730 N Clark St, Wed, Thu at 7pm. $23, advance $20)

7. Catch comedy legends at their finest

Masters of longform improvisation TJ Jagodowski and Dave Pasquesi (a.k.a. Selena’s ex-husband on VEEP) play their weekly two-man set at iO tonight. Everyone should see TJ & Dave at least once—their performance will change the way you think of improv. (iO Chicago, 1501 N Kingsbury St, Wed at 10:30pm. $10)

8. Feast your way into the Year of the Rooster

The parades happened last weekend, but the Chinese New Year celebration is still trucking on. Phoenix Restaurant is throwing a full, traditional feast in the heart of Chinatown at the annual Chinese Lunar New Year Dinner. (Phoenix Restaurant, 2131 S Archer Ave, Thu at 6pm. $75)

9. Escape to the desert

Take a mental getaway to the Australian outback (since we probably won’t be allowed in Australia in the future, anyway) at Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. The glammed-up drag queen saga feels larger-than-life; you’ll quickly forget you’re in a cozy, Uptown cabaret. (Broadway at Pride Arts Center, 4139 N Broadway, Thu, Fri at 7:30pm. $30-$40)

10. Catch some indie rock in Pilsen

Cloud Nothings play Thalia Hall this week, showcasing a new LP, Life Without Sound. The new songs attempt to make sense of the current political climate, indicate the twenty-somethings have done a little growing up. How nice. (Thalia Hall, 1807 S Allport St, Fri at 8:30pm. $20, advance $18)

11. Get creative for Valentine’s Day

Panicking about Valentine’s Day already? Hit up Ignite Glass Studios for their couples date nights this week and next. You’ll team up with your date to blow glass hearts—How dangerously romantic! (Ignite Glass Studios, 401 N Armour St, Fri at 6pm. $105 per couple)

12. Celebrate the coming of two new Knowles-Carters

In case you’ve been avoiding the internet for the past week (which, honestly, is fair), Beyonce is pregnant with twins! Head to Beauty Bar to celebrate the only good news we’ve received in 2017 with two hours of all-Bey music. At 9pm, the party will transition into a GRRRL Power dance party with proceeds going to Planned Parenthood. (Beauty Bar, 1444 W Chicago Ave, Fri at 7pm. Free)

