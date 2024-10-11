Celebrate Halloween with a variety of spooky events at Time Out Market Chicago

Spooky season is here, and there are plenty of Halloween events to get in the spirit.

Looking for frights? Chicago’s best haunted houses and most haunted places will give you a scare. Time Out Market Chicago is also hosting several happenings this month, offering fun activities for all ages.

On October 17, join the market for Witching Hour. The night will be filled with mystery, magic and enchantment. Upstairs on the second floor, stations will be set up for tarot card readings and aura photography (available for purchase). A roving magician will perform tricks and illusions for guests while a live DJ sets the mood with beats. Guests who order a cocktail from the Market bar can spiff it up at a garnish station. The free event is from 7-10pm and all are welcome.

Bring the little ones to the Market on October 19 for a donut decorating class. 2d Restaurant will teach young chefs how to make three mochi donuts—Chocolate Monster, Strawberry Monster and Spooky Oreo—with a variety of toppings and sprinkles. All of the necessary ingredients will be provided, and kids will be able to take home their delicious creations. The class is designed for children ages 3-12. Tickets can be purchased here.

The best Halloween party in Chicago is going down Saturday, October 26 at the Market. Death by Disco - A Halloween Experience will feature seven hours of live DJs across the Market’s three floors. The immersive event will include a stage on the first floor, a silent disco on the second floor and much more. The festivities kick off at 8pm; tickets are available here. Don’t miss out.

Let your four-legged BFFs get in on the Halloween fun with a dog-friendly party on October 27. There will be a pet costume contest starting at 11am on the Market’s front patio, plus lots of photo ops and goodies from local pet vendors for sale. The best-dressed will win some pawsome prizes. Bears fans, we’ll also be showing the football game outside and playing tunes from a DJ van.

Celebrate Dia de los Muertos with a full day of activities on November 2. Bring the kids for storytelling with Mirabel at 11am, followed by sugar skull face painting. The Market will have sugar skull decorating kits for purchase, a live mariachi band and Dos Hombres Mezcal samples in the afternoon. A live DJ will close things out from 7-10pm.

