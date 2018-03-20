Some of Lollapalooza’s 2018 lineup may have been revealed by the Lolla Train playlist

Plenty of people were looking forward to Lollapalooza tickets going on sale this morning, but even more folks are anticipating the official lineup announcement. We've been keeping track of Lollapalooza lineup rumors for the past few months, but the event's organizers may have dropped a few hints during a promotional event in the Loop this morning.

The coordinators of the summer music festival chartered a CTA train (plastered in Lollapalooza logos), which ran in circles around the Loop this morning, making stops at Orange Line stations. Riders could hop on the train to receive free Lolla T-shirts and koozies and listen to music being played from a boombox at the back of the car.

The playlist blaring from the Lolla Train doesn't seem to be a random selection of songs. Rather, it's quite possible that the music chosen for the event corresponds to artists who will appear on the lineup.

When we took a spin on the train, we heard tracks from Lil Pump, Superorganism, Pale Waves and R.LUM.R. Luckily, resourceful Twitter users @nicoleeooo and @Lyssuhh7 stayed on the train for an extended period of time and built a Spotify playlist of the songs they heard along the way. Here are the artists they heard (who may or may not be on the 2018 Lolla lineup):

Bruno Mars

Lizzo

Lil Pump

Zedd

CHVRCHES

Walk the Moon

Portugal. The Man

Brockhampton

Vampire Weekend

Playboi Carti

Quinn XCII

Rex Orange County

Superorganism

Post Animal

Bebe Rexha

NAV

Cuco

Stay tuned for the official Lollapalooza lineup announcement, which should be coming our way sometime tomorrow morning.

