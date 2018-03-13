The team behind Au Cheval unveils a sexy new sushi joint tonight

It’s not all burgers, steaks and barbecue for Brendan Sodikoff and the folks at Hogsalt Hospitality. The Chicago restaurant group behind fan-favorite spots Au Cheval, Bavette’s and Green Street Smoked Meats (among others) is debuting a sushi bar called Radio Anago at 226 West Kinzie Street this evening, as first reported by Eater Chicago. The River North spot is dark, sexy and accented with plum-colored booths and small table lamps. With just 45 seats, the space is intimate, but the stunning decor packs a serious punch.

The menu offers a slew of appetizers (think steamed pork buns, uni shooters and wagyu tartare) alongside rolls and nigiri pieces. You’ll find usual suspects like spicy tuna, king crab roll and yellowtail hamachi, but there are some surprises here, too, like the plum and cucumber roll wrapped in shiso leaf. The menu also features Houji fried chicken, priced at $25, which is accompanied by roasted matcha and edible gold.

On the cocktail front, expect lots of sake, a curated collection of highballs as well as classic cocktails available by the glass or shot. There are also four colorful “Party Shots,” which come in flavors like Woo Woo #1 (vodka, peach, cranberry) and Birthday Cake #3 (vanilla vodka, creme de cacao, pineapple) for all your celebratory needs. Kirin, Asahi, Coors Light and three wines by the glass round out the menu.

Radio Anago opens tonight at 5pm in River North. If you’re dying to check out Sodikoff’s foray into raw fish and sake, you’ll want to show up early to ensure a seat.

Courtesy Hogsalt

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.