You can take a ride on a Lollapalooza train in the Loop this week

Tomorrow is a big day for Chicago: You can vote in the Illinois primary elections, snag Lollapalooza tickets when they officially go on sale at 10am and go for a ride on a Lolla train. Over the weekend, the summer music festival announced that it's going to put a #LollaTrain on the rails in the Loop on Tuesday, March 20—your guess about what exactly will be happening inside the train is as good as ours.

According to the announcement, the Lolla Train will make stops at Orange Line stations within the Loop, running in circles from 10am to 2pm. While we have absolutely no idea what will be happening inside the train, it's possible that riders could get some hints about which artists will perform in Grant Park this summer (we have a few guesses).

By the time the train finishes its dizzying journey, there's a good chance that Lollapalooza tickets will already be sold out, so you should probably lock yours down before you hop on board.

