We won't sugarcoat it: Winter in Chicago can be downright brutal, especially when the temperature drops to the single digits and the sidewalks become a solid sheet of ice. But it's still possible to enjoy things to do in Chicago when there's snow on the ground—in fact, many Chicago attractions are more enjoyable to visit during the tourist off-season. From a movie theater with come interesting winter programming to a cocktail bar that boasts two roaring fireplaces, we've found 11 Chicago attractions are even better in the winter. A bit of time outside of the house might be just what you need to survive winter in Chicago.