The best Dubrovnik restaurants

Amfora is an excellent choice for both meat and fish lovers, its cuisine drawing its inspiration from all of the areas of the Mediterranean while adding some Asian twists. Here you'll find a fusion of styles and influences, from Morocco to Lebanon, and all the way to the Adriatic coast. The menu changes twice a year. Currently it features a house-style traditional beef cheek "pašticada", cooked sous-vide for 48 hours. This sous-vide technique is also used for some fish dishes. All of the restaurant's pastas, gnocchi and breads are prepared freshly in the kitchen. Fresh autochthonous ingredients are provided by the local produce market - the blue-fin tuna is line-caught. Meat is supplied from small farms located in the continental part of Croatia. Premium specialities are made of black Slavonian pig and simmental beef. The wine list is long, and mainly local, while the olive oil is extra-virgin - note the bottle of Torkul from Korčula on every table. The modern interior can host up to 40 guests, while the outdoor seating provides a view of an orchard and 32 more seats. Reservations are recommended in high season, especially for groups of six or more.