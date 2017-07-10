The best Split restaurants

The owners of Bokeria, the Bokavšek family, are at pains to explain that the reason for naming their establishment after the famous market in Barcelona was to bring a spirit of diversity to Split. Judging by the growing popularity of this place since opening in 2014, that’s what they’ve achieved. Bokeria is set in a building that once was a hardware store, and site of a few failed ventures before someone finally managed to fill this vast space. This is a big restaurant, compared to most others in Split, but it’s far from cold – the interior design is supreme in its simplicity. The food is conceived along the same lines – and also takes its lead from the venue’s full name of Bokeria Kitchen&Wine. What’s on offer here is seasonal, with ingredients supplied from the local produce and fish markets. If there is a style in Bokeria’s cuisine, than it’s Mediterranean, something more than simply Dalmatian, from excellent vegetable concoctions to bruschetta to seafood, all the way up to steaks and beyond. The wine list is representative with the finest possible Croatian selection. Recently they instigated theme nights, and occasional smooth live music, mostly jazz. This restaurant was one of the biggest hits of 2014 season, and there’s no reason to doubt it won’t hit the spot again.