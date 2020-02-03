Great things to do in Croatia this month
From music concerts and art exhibitions to carnivals, sports and clubbing, Croatia is full of great things to do this month
Although not yet over officially, judging from the temperatures of recent days winter in Croatia seems to lost its teeth. The action moves outside early in Croatia, with lots of great sports events that you can take part in. It's also carnival season, with costumed and masked characters parading through many villages, towns and cities. In addition, there are great art exhibitions, gastro and cinema events, music concerts and club nights featuring international DJs, making this a fantastic month full of great things to do.
RECOMMENDED: Great things to do in Zagreb this week
Great things to do in Croatia this month
Rijeka Carnival
Croatia's biggest carnival takes place in Rijeka, culminating in a colourful procession of thousands on the Sunday before Shrove Tuesday. Then, as now, masks were elaborate and ugly, and evil spirits were sent packing by local men dressed in animal skins, the zvončari, clanging huge cowbells. Always up for a spot of costumed fun, the Habsburgs revived the concept in the late 19th century, before Rijeka got tangled up in too much political torment for street parties. Then, in 1982, three masked groups walked down Korzo to the bemusement of onlookers. After that, numbers grew. By 2001 there were around 4,000 taking part in the parades. For the 25th anniversary event in 2007, it was nearer 100,000. No wonder locals call it the 'fifth season', in addition to spring, summer, autumn and winter. Depending on when Shrove Tuesday falls, the Queen's Pageant usually takes place on the third Friday in January, followed by the Zvončari Parade, which takes place the next day. By tradition, the bell-ringers clang their instruments and move in steps according to their village of origin. Then, two weeks before Shrove Tuesday, on the Saturday lunchtime, the Children's Parade runs through the streets of Rijeka. The big event, however, is the International Carnival Parade, which kicks off at noon on Sunday 23 February in 2020. It usually takes the whole afternoon for floats to pass along the main streets. Subsequent celebrations last well into the night, at stalls and tents set up aroun
Luka Šulić
Luka Šulić from internationally famous Croatian duo 2Cellos performs Vivaldi's Four Seasons in a special new arrangement which places his chosen instrument at the forefront. Expect more theatre than a standard classical music performance, able backing by highly trained musicians and a few extra musical surprises in addition to the stated works.
David Maljković: with the collection
Contemporary artist and Rijeka native David Maljković will be selecting pieces from the MMSU depot, demonstrating that the act of choosing what to show and how to show it is also a creative act, loaded with potential meanings. Malkjović himself is one of Croatia’s most internationally successful artists, and examples of his work have been snapped up by art institutions all over the world: the Pompidou Centre in Paris, New York’s MOMA, and the Tate Modern in London can all claim to have a Maljković in their collection. A versatile conceptualist perfectly at home in any medium, Maljković is primarily known for his films, which deploy irony and humour alongside disconcerting visual tricks. His most famous work is Scenes for a New Heritage, in which a group of future explorers go and visit the (sadly derelict) World War II Partisan memorial at Petrova Gora. It was one of the first expressions of artistic interest in these abandoned monuments and is nowadays considered a classic of contemporary video art.
Les Vents Français (FR)
Les Vents Français are a world-famous ensemble of wind musicians who have previously taken their classic and contemporary repertoire to Cologne Philharmonie, the Konzerthaus Dortmund, Mozarteum Salzburg, Copenhagen, Rome, Zürich, Brussels, Paris, Istanbul, Turin, Humlebaek, the Schleswig-Holstein Musik Festival, Kissinger Sommer, Salon-de-Provence and on a tour of the USA and Japan. At this special performance, they turn their flutes, oboes, clarinets, bassoons and horns to the music of Maurice Ravel, Francis Poulenc, Darius Milhaud, Albert Roussel and André Caplet, accompanied by pianist Eric Le Sage.
Whisky Fair Zagreb
Over two fuzzy days, visitors can expect to taste from over 60 different whisky brands. Whisky from Scotland, Ireland, Canada and the US will be on offer, and there's even a special VIP vault containing brands that aren’t out in Croatia yet. There will be plenty of whisky-related chat too on subjects such as international whiskeys. Expect, among others, brands such as Glenmorangie, Chivas, Ballantine’s, Jameson, Glenlivet, Johnnie Walker, Lagavulin, Togouchi, Grant’s, Glenfiddich, Tullamore Dew, Kavalan, The Famous Grouse, Jack Daniel’s, The Macallan, Laphroaig and Ardmore.
Moonchild
Los Angeles-based Amber Navran, Max Bryk and Andris Mattson are the multi-instrumentalists who collectively make up the Moonchild trio. They are known for their candid musical style, a mixture of soul and new-school jazz, which they have showcased on four albums to date. The latest of these 'Little Ghost' comes from 2019, this European tour supporting its release.
Istria Carnival
Taking place simultaneously over one weekend in Rovinj and Pazin, Istria Carnival sees the party move onto the mild, Mediterranean winter streets for a jamboree of music, food and street theatre. It's a great coming-together of locals from across the area plus visitors, mingling in the city centres to try out seasonal street food and Istria delicacies, be entertained by musicians and enjoy the inter-generational charm of the accompanying parades.
The 2020 Oscar Revue
The excitement of the annual Oscars event; discussions over which films should earn the prestigious award is a worldwide priority for screen nerds and Croatia is no exception. The 16th edition of this festival (occurring not just in Zagreb, but in the wider region as well) aims to position itself as the most glamourous cinema event in the city, an enthusiastic and domestic response to the Academy Awards and all their ceremony. The screenings will show a selection of 10 of this year's nominated films which earned most nominations and will be presented by Kaptol Boutique Cinema with the full film star treatment of red carpets, interior decorations and overall elegance to give a true Hollywood flavour. Films included in the programme are: 'The Joker', '1917', 'Once Upon a time... in Hollywood', 'Jojo Rabbit', 'Little Women', 'Parasite', 'Ford v Ferrari' 'Bombshell' 'Richard Jewell', and 'Knives Out'.
The Bušari of Đakovo
A traditional and fun weekend for all ages, The Bušari of Đakovo is an annual feast of food, culture and music in this small Slavonian town. On the Saturday daytime, there are gastro delights and sausage grading on Pope John Paul II Street (Korzo), a procession through the town and a children's party. From 5pm to 10pm there's a music programme which features the band Koktelsi with the event resuming on Sunday daytime.
Editors
Birmingham-based band Editors have long since outgrown easy comparisons to Joy Division to become one of the UK's most celebrated and biggest-selling alternative bands of the last decade and a half. Here, they play their largest concert to date in Croatia, an arena show which celebrates the release of 'Black Gold', a greatest hits compilation which includes 15 of the band's best tracks alongside three original songs.
Plava Laguna Istrian Winter Running League (Novigrad)
Now celebrating its 15th anniversary, Plava Laguna's Istrian winter running league is a great way to pursue those healthy New Year's resolutions, encouraged by hundreds of other likeminded participants of every ability. There are different races being held throughout the entire winter up until March. The races in Medulin, Poreč-Parenzo, Pazin, Sečovlje and Sveti Petar u šumi have already taken place. But, there are several of the trails, each of six or nine kilometres in length, still forthcoming; Rabac 26 January, Novigrad-Cittanova 9 February, Pula-Pola 2 February, Vodnjan-Dignano 1 March.
Art and Life Are One: the “Earth” Association of Artists 1929-1935
Founded ninety years ago, Zemlja or ‘Earth’ was one of the most influential movements in the history of Croatian art. As this major exhibition demonstrates, the artists who came together under the Zemlja banner shaped a distinctive Croatian visual style that is still very much around today. The main aim of the Zemlja group was to develop an art that could attract a broad public and also function as a critique of an unjust society. According to Zemlja, art should play a documentary role in recording what life in the then Kingdom of Yugoslavia was really like: it was no longer enough to idealize the peasantry as some kind of folkloric national bedrock clad in traditional costumes, you also had to describe rural poverty and do something about it. The other key aspect of the Zemlja philosophy was the creation of an authentically local art that would have local roots, and which would not simply be an extension of the latest art trend from Berlin or Paris. Most talented painter of the group was Krsto Hegedušić (1901-1975), an artist committed to depicting the realities of rural and working-class life. Together with painters Juraj Plančić, Ivan Tabaković and Oton Postružnik, he arranged exhibitions which had a clear socialist message. They formed the Zemlja movement in 1929, with architect Drago Ibler writing the manifesto. ‘You have to live the life of your times’ it declared, ‘because art and life are one.’ Hegedušić was also was a key sponsor of the self-taught village pain
Kodō
Kodō are a troupe of Japanese performers who are the world's leading exponents of taiko, traditional drumming. Often playing huge drums, they have toured the world with their show of great theatre, playing over 6,000 performances in 50 countries since the early '80s. Taiko have a mythological origin in Japanese folklore and have been used for communication, military action, theatrical accompaniment, religious ceremony and entertainment since the 6th century. Although taiko are their primary instrument, other traditional Japanese musical instruments such as fue and shamisen sometimes make an appearance on stage, as do traditional dance and vocal performance.
Festivity of St. Blaise
St Blaise is the patron saint of Dubrovnik and his statue can be seen at many points throughout the city, looking down and protecting its inhabitants. Ever since the year 972, when people first began to celebrate it, the feast day of St Blaise has been an anticipated annual festival. A series of church and secular concerts, exhibitions, book presentations and guest theatre performances will be offered in his name and a religious procession carries his remains from the church on a parade through Dubrovnik's Old Town. This is a buoyantly local celebration with lots of ceremonial pomp; the parade is a magnificent display of folkloric outfits and flag-waving.
Amelie Lens
Three and a half decades since its inception, the Detroit-derived music of techno has become a global phenomenon. It is the soundtrack to music festivals and club parties everywhere, its fast pace and industrial sounds recognisable to millions. The music has a whole host of new champions for its current age of acceptance and 29-year-old Belgian DJ Amelie Lens is one of the biggest. Her production career is just a few years old, her biggest breakthrough the 'Contradiction EP' was released on Pan-Pot's Second State label in just 2017. Since then, she has released music on the Elevate and Drumcode labels and founded her own Lenske imprint. Due to a huge demand for tickets, this date has been moved from Boogaloo club to Zagreb Fair. Several areas of music within the exhibition hall will entertain a huge crowd on the night with Lens supported by a great team of regulars from the Future Scope parties plus Belgian techno producer and DJ Milo Spykers from Lens's Lenske stable.
Magic Shoppe
In the eight years they've been active, Boston, Massachusetts outfit Magic Shoppe have delivered their own particular take on psychedelic rock across four EPs and three full-length albums. It's fair to say that these guys like their electric guitar effects pedals, as their shoegaze-influenced sound comes drenched in fuzz and reverb. Their latest album 'Circles' arrived in late 2019 and this European tour supports its release.
Dubrovnik Carnival
It's carnival season in Croatia and Dubrovnik's is marked by merriment, a masked parade and enjoyment of the city's best assets – wine, food, music and atmosphere. The event lasts for several days, which much of the programme being dedicated to children. The masked and costumed carnival parade occurs on the last day and takes over over the whole town centre. A tradition exists for those taking part in the parade to satirically make a comment of actual political and social events and on this day more than any other, the residents of Dubrovnik are free to do so.
Valentines day with David Morales
One of the pillars of house music in New York City for over three decades, David Morales is best-known as the creator of hit remixes for the likes of Jamiroquai, Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Pet Shop Boys, U2, Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey, with whom he won a Grammy. He's also famous as the founder of the Def Mix remix organisation, alongside Frankie Knuckles, for a distinct production sound best-expressed on his Red Zone mixes, for stand-alone hits like 'Needin’ U' and as a DJ.
The Venice Baroque Orchestra and Vivaldi on a Stradivarius violin
Something to get very excited about. Described as 'One of the best baroque ensembles playing alongside one of the best violinists of baroque on one of the very best violins', this gala performance sees a Stradivarius violin come to Rijeka as part of the Violin Above Borders exhibition, which is being held in the Maritime and History Museum of the Croatian Littoral Rijeka. Organised by the Consulate General of the Italian Republic in the Republic of Croatia (Rijeka) in collaboration with the Croatian National Theatre Ivan pl. Zajc Rijeka, the event sees the world-renowned Venice Baroque Orchestra appear with lead violinist, the celebrated Giuliano Carmignola. This award-winning ensemble has played more dates of baroque music in the USA than any other in history. They have appeared on television the world over, including on the BBC, ARTE, NTR (Netherlands) and NHK.
AntiValentinovo
Fifth occurrence of this large, annual indoor party. Taking place over a weekend, this year sees each night hold a distinct theme. On Friday 14 February 14 there's a retro party with the big domestic stars of the eighties and nineties including I Bee, Minea & Ella, Alka Vuica, Neki to vole vruće, Kuzma & Shaka Zulu and DJ Kneža. The second day, Saturday 15 February features names from the alternative rock scene including Let 3 (pictured) plus guests and Overflow, Ogenj, Paraf and M.O.R.T.
The (In)visible Borders Exhibition
Part of the preliminary programme of the Borders: Between Order and Chaos exhibition - which is the central event in the Maritime and History Museum of the Croatian Littoral for ECC2020 - and within its Times of Power programme, this exhibition is mainly themed around borders. This exhibition's aim is to raise awareness about the invisible members of society who face barriers excluding them. The problems facing pensioners and the reasons for their non-involvement in everyday life, the social integration of people with blindness and visual impairments and the impact of waste on our planet will all be highlighted. The exhibition also raises the question of our ability to recognise, as a society, the untapped potential and needs of gifted children, and also speaks about the harsh working conditions and the societal perception of workers in creative industries. The exhibition will feature specially-adapted audio guides for people with blindness and a graphical catalogue adapted for the visually impaired persons.
Vienna Boys' Choir
The Vienna Boys Choir are the most famous children's choir in the world, their history stretching back to 1498. Here, they present a mixture of traditional, religious choral music, favourites from classical music scores and folk music songs from across Europe. The choir is made up of over one hundred singers (coming from about thirty countries) between the ages of ten and fourteen, who annually perform around 300 concerts to almost half a million people.
Monster Magnet
Monster Magnet are a 30 year old heavy rock band from New Jersey who are deeply indebted to the raw riffage of Black Sabbath and the swirling, psychedelic space rock of Hawkwind. Early albums, like 'Superjudge' and 'Dopes To Infinity', produced a mind melting mix of these influences and the band's music has since gone on to be featured in many movies like The Matrix and series like Sons Of Anarchy. Also influenced by classic comics, particularly by Captain America, Fantastic Four, X-Men, and Hulk co-creator Jack Kirby, the X-Men character Negasonic Teenage Warhead, from Deadpool, is named after Monster Magnet's biggest hit.
Lošinj Carnival
Lošinj Carnival is 20 years old in 2020 and they're marking the special occasion by holding a month of special events leading up to the main parade, children's parade and masked ball on Tuesday 25 February. The build-up starts with an exhibition at the Fritzi Palace on February 12, from 7 pm, which will show costumes and photos from past carnival processions in Lošinj and Rijeka (Croatia's largest).
MareMonada: Carnival Boat Race
Annual boat race which is part of Lošinj Carnival.
From imagination to animation: six decades of Zagreb Film
Founded in 1953, Zagreb Film is a Croatian film company known throughout the former Yugoslavia for its animation work. They have produced hundreds of animated films, as well as documentaries, television commercials, educational films and feature films, their most famous characters being Professor Balthazar and Inspector Mask. This multimedia exhibition will showcase the studio's successful history and many of the authors and artists who have worked on its animation from 1956 until today. A selection of over 200 animated films, documentaries and live-action works makes up the sizeable exhibition.
Brtonigla Adventure Trek
Istria is full of breathtaking coastal towns and beautiful villages inland, some of which sit prettily atop hills. One of the most blissfully sedate is Brtonigla. However, that changes with the arrival of the Brtonigla Adventure Trekk, which sees ramblers, hikers, walkers and runners set out into the pristine countryside surrounding the village for an exploration of the great outdoors in all its winter beauty. The river Mirna, Učka mountain, the vineyards and olive groves of the locale and, of course, the Adriatic sea, make for a spectacular backdrop to the trek and, perhaps best of all, the event coincides with the village's Chocolate and Wine Festival, so you can treat yourself after all the exertion. There is no designated route, as part of the event's offer is one of orientation, but each competitor will receive a map detailing the organised stop-off points along the way and the orientation aspect is very simple.
Brtonigla Chocolate and Wine Festival
Croatian chocolate can be very sweet, particularly to visitors who are more used to a higher cocoa content and less sugar in their treat. But, though standard brands in the country aim towards the youth audience, that's far from the full story. Croatia is home to many small and artisan chocolate producers whose chocolate, while enjoyable by anyone, will certainly satisfy the more discerning chocco lover. At the Brtonigla Chocolate and Wine Festival, award-winning local wines and others from different regions of Croatia, are paired with chocolate in an adult-orientated manner. Purposefully, the event coincides with the Brtonigla Adventure Trekk, which also brings international visitors to the village.
Zagreb Love Run
Zagreb Love Run is a 5km road race around the Lake Jarun in western Zagreb, a purpose-built space for such recreation, its lakeside surroundings dotted with sports facilities and public areas, cafes bars and clubs. In the middle of the water there are man made islands and it's a thoroughly nice place for some winter exercise and socializing. A wide variety of runner demographic, and of varying levels of ability, are welcomed each year and competitors can enter the race solo, in mixed couples or in same sex couples. Applications are open until 01/30/2020 or until capacity is filled, cost 120 kuna and can be made at www.zagreblove.run/sign in
André Reyes's Gipsy Kings
André and Nicolas Reyes, the sons of renowned flamenco artist Jose Reyes, formed the Gipsy Kings in the late '70s. French-born but of Spanish descent, they mined the gipsy and traditional musics of Spain to conjure a lively sound which exploded onto the world stage with the release of their self-titled 1989 album. Guitarist and singer André Reyes maintains the traditions of their sound with a 10-piece band, including Mario Reyes and Chico Castillo, which tours the world playing new material but also all of the group's familiar hits such as 'Bamboleo', 'Volare', 'La Dona' and more.
BSH Carnival Rijeka
Two years after their rave at the city's Trsat castle, Zagreb's most ambitious outdoor party organisers BSH return to the Port of Diversity for an event within the year os Rijeka European Capital of Culture 2020 event. BSH Carnival Rjieka takes place at the historic Teatro Fenice and will feature three international DJ headliners. Fast-rising UK tech-house star Cloonee (pictured) headlines the event. Achieving considerable success since first releasing music in 2017, he has, in two short years, issued tracks on Elrow, Solid Grooves and Lee Foss' Repopulate Mars label. Andrija Antic first emerged onto the scene in 2009 as one of the Founder of the ReWire stable, Serbia's Andrija Antić has been producing tracks under the moniker of Andrew Meller since 2014 for which he has become well known, not least for his remix of Underworld’s ‘Born Slippy’. Goran Paradjina aka Reblok is a Croatia-born Novi Sad resident who has released on some of Europe's biggest tech-house labels such as Hot Creations, Repopulate Mars, Elrow Music, Sola, Abode, Stereo Productions, Viva Music, Suara and Toolroom. Support on the date comes from BSH resident Pablo Panda.
Balinjerada: Masked race in unusual vehicles
Balinjerada is one part a competitive race of unusual, homemade vehicles, and one part a masked carnival parade. Competitors put time and effort into preparing both, with spectators having just as much fun as the participants.
Zagreb Boat Show
The Zagreb Boat Show is the largest and most popular nautical fair in Croatia. At this, its 29th annual edition, eight full pavilions of the Zagreb Fair will be filled with more than 300 exhibitors showing over 280 vessels.
With the Violin Beyond the Borders/Stradivari in Rijeka: Kresnik and Cremona
Classical musical connoisseurs will adore this commemoration of a truly remarkable man - Dr. Franjo Kresnik. Dubbed ‘the man who can read violins’, Kresnik was an intellectual whose passion was the crafting of violins, and who is widely credited with restoring the art of Cremona Liuteria (that’s ancient string-instrument making, to non-aficionados). In a program to mark the 150th anniversary of Kresnik’s birth, world-class musicians will perform on their Stradivari and Guarneri violins. Though he was born in Vienna, Kresnik spent much of his life traveling through Central Europe and Croatia, considering himself to be a man beyond borders. What better place to celebrate his life than the Port of Diversity?
Festival of Olives
Olive trees and vineyars are the most widespread agricultural endeavours to beautifully scar Croatia's coastal areas and this journey inland, to the heart of the Croatian capital, aims to spread appreciation for olives, olive oil and other products derived from the plant. Here you can get acquainted with some of the best Croatian olive oils and various olive products, as well as other food products that pair with olive, like cheese and wine. On this fifth ocurrence of the festival, the olive will be accompanied in being showcased by a 'sister' among the oils - pumpkin. Workshops and tastings are inevitable, and some surprises await.
Tristan and Izolde
Composed in 1859, this romantic opera in three parts by Richard Wagner is now considered one of the most influential pieces of music of all time. Based on a tragic tale of love told as far back as the 12th century, the story centres on an adulterous love affair between the Cornish knight Tristan and the Irish princess Izolde. In Wagner's version, Tristan is portrayed as a doomed romantic figure, while Izolde appears as a redeeming female character in classic Wagnerian fashion. The opera is directed by renowned American director Anna Bogart.
Međimurje Carnival
At some 56 years old, the Međimurje Carnival in Čakovec is the oldest and most significant winter event in the annual calendar of this region. Although the event is lots of fun, featuring participants in joyous and colourful costume, such is the love for this traditional happening that it is considered a significant part of the region's cultural expression. On Saturday 22 February it's the Children's Carnival, which will feature almost 1,000 young people on its parade. Children show their imagination by walking through the streets of the city and performing rehearsed dance and singing on the stage in Republic Square. The culmination of carnival events takes place on Sunday 23 February 23, with more than thirty carnival groups from Međimurje, Slovenia, Hungary and different parts of Croatia taking part, with many entrants wearing masks based on birds and animals and other characters from the world of music, film and fairytale. There is music, dance and merriment throughout the proceedings.
The Flying Hummingbirds
There are 400 kilometeres of bicycle trails running through the beautiful island of Hvar. This February, the regular racers and hobbyists will be joined by some of Germany's best mountain and stunt bikers. During their stay at Villa Triptih in Vrbovska, the riva (promenade) of this small town will turn into a stage for insane stunts and tricks by these champions of the sport. German junior category champion Oliver Widmann and Elite vice-champion Jonas Friedrich accompanied by Women elite champion Nina Reichenbach and vice-champion Larena Hees will lead the show, with six more names already confirmed and more expected to join.
Plava Laguna Istrian Winter Running League (Pula)
Now celebrating its 15th anniversary, Plava Laguna's Istrian winter running league is a great way to pursue those healthy New Year's resolutions, encouraged by hundreds of other like-minded participants of every ability. There are different races being held throughout the entire winter up until March. The races in Medulin, Poreč-Parenzo, Pazin, Sečovlje and Sveti Petar u šumi have already taken place. But, there are several of the trails, each of six or nine kilometres in length, still forthcoming; Rabac 26 January, Novigrad-Cittanova 9 February, Pula-Pola 2 February, Vodnjan-Dignano 1 March.
D'Annunzio's Martyr / D'Annuzijeva mučenica
On 12 September 1919, Italian commander Gabriele D’Annunzio swept into Rijeka and declared that it belonged to Italy. What followed was one of the city’s most turbulent periods, where D’Annunzio’s proto-Fascist regime saw Croats - or anyone resistant to Italian rule - persecuted. In paintings of the period, Rijeka is often depicted as a martyred woman; yet women’s stories of the time have largely been left untold. This original and insightful exhibition changes that, by exploring the female experience of D’Annunzio’s rule. We hear moving first-hand accounts from native Rijekan women, who saw their home occupied and transformed. But there are also stories from women that had supported D’Annunzio, and some that had even been his lovers. It all adds up to a complex and human picture of one of the darkest times in Rijeka’s past.
Samobor Carnival
Now in its 194th edition, Samobor Carnival can claim to be the biggest, best and oldest in Croatia, just after the one in Rijeka. The whole town, along with central Croatia and the rest of the country joins the parade and festival that spawns across town. Apart from tasty sweets on every corner, everything is filled with events ranging from music, pageants, parades and more - for both young and old.
Visions of the city: Iconography of the City II (1950-2000+)
Cities are breeding grounds of creativity, places where artists flock to watch, be watched, and skulk around in long coats. This multi-media exhibition explores art’s love affair with urban life, specifically in the Post-Modern second half of the 20th Century. As you’d expect, there’s plenty of material on global metropolis New York, but we also see how Zagreb has been home and muse to artists from Croatia and further afield.
Crikvenica Carnival
There's a great music programme booked to play every Saturday until the middle of February, including Jole on February 1, Maja Šuput on February 8 and Gazde on February 15 with additional events also planned, before the main procession and the theatrical hanging of the prince take place around Tuesday 25 February and Wednesday 26 February.
Terry Francis
Tech-house dominates the soundtrack at every festival and club on the Croatian coast. It is now so ubiquitous that it's difficult to remember it having a beginning. But it did. And its beginnings came in the mid-'90s from Wiggle resident DJs Terry Francis (pictured above), Nathan Coles and Eddie Richards. Francis has played in Croatia many, many times before and has built and maintained a huge following here thanks to his dedicated efforts. His return is always a very welcome one and he knows the audience he plays to better than almost any international guest DJ because of this strong bond.
Five in the hood
Organised since 2018, 'Five in the hood' is a 5 kilometre urban race through the streets and green areas of the Špansko and Vrapče neighbourhoods which has the aim of promoting sport and encouraging residents to recreate in their local community. The first edition of the race featured 300 competitors across all categories and as of this year, the race is on the calendar of the Croatian Athletic Association. The meeting point and start line is Vida Došena ulica, where the street intersects with Trga Ivan Kukuljević. There are multiple categories, assigned by age and weight, allowing for competitors of any ability, experience and years. The main 5 kilometre stint has an entry fee o 10 kuna, there's a 1 kilometre race with a fee of 60 kuna and children's races of either 100 or 200 metres which both have an entry fee of 40 kuna. Race fees include refreshments and go towards race pries, which exist for all categories. The race is particularly welcoming to foreign nationals and more info can be obtained here: sakfitzazivot@gmail.com
Honey Days
In recent years, a great global effort has begun to protect the bee population, which is fundamental to the pollination of many plants essential within the human diet. Aside from all the fruits, flowers, herbs and vegetables that bees help us produce, they also make delicious honey and this event celebrates the huge wealth of varieties of honey made in the Istrian region. Istria is known throughout the world for its wine and olive oil and vineyards are dependant on bees as pollinators and so bees have always been highly-prized partners in the region's professional and home agricultural efforts. With a wealth of different flora and seasonal crops occurring throughout the Istrian peninsula, the region has a vast array of different types and flavour of honey. Beekeepers move their hives around different locations dependant on the season. In April, fruit honey is harvested, then in May it's the turn of dandelion honey, after which locust trees are sought out for the nomadic bees. In June, many hives are transferred to areas rich in chestnut trees, before beekeepers take their hives to the wildflower-rich areas of Gorski kotar, Kordun and Lika before being brought home in September. This event, which is the 1th annual occurrence of the showcase, is the best place to try all the different honeys produced and to buy some you can take home.
Istra Trek
A 14-year-old event which takes place in a different location each year, showcasing the incredibly varied terrain of this beautiful region. Hilltop villages, river valleys, impervious forests, coastal views and medieval towns have previously formed the backdrops to this nomadic event, of which simple orientation is a part. There are three different sections to the trek, allowing people of any age and ability to take part. The most difficult course is named Ultra and will take determined trekkers through an at-times unforgiving route. The Challenger course is an exercise in classic orientation and runs from 20 - 25 kilometres in length at 1000 metres in altitude in places. The Light course offers a short, nice trekking experience for beginners and features a 10 - 15 kilometres route.
Labin Carnival
The tradition of carnival, called poklade or mesopust in the local dialects, is maintained in the Istrian town of Labin by the occurrence of small festivals in many of the surrounding villages, plus a main event held in Labin town centre. At the latter, you can see a Children's Parade, with local youths fitted out in costumes for the march through the city. There's a masquerade ball too and the theatre within the centre includes the traditional burning of a carnival mascot 'Pust'. In doing so, he assumes all past sins and the residents are able to welcome the spring rebirth and the new year afresh.
Zagorska Magistrala
A trail race under the freshly-budding trees and leaf-littered floor of the beautiful, undulating Zagorje countryside. The main trail (Big Bear) is 27 kilometres long, running from Zabok to Krapina, while there's a 7-kilometre long circular route (Little Carp) around Krapina for the less ambitious. Big Bear is named after actual bears who used to roam this route, while Little Carp is named after the fish from which Krapina takes its name.
ATB
One of the most visually and aurally-striking occurrences in late '90s clubland was the arrival of trance music. And, one of the music's biggest hits was ATB's '9 PM (Till I Come)'. Everything comes back in fashion at some point and the wild, hedonistic sounds of trance music are once again popular in mainstream clubs, so it's the perfect time for ATB to make his debut here in Croatia. Since the release of his aforementioned breakthrough single, he has released ten albums and been rated as one of the world's top representative DJs in his particular field of music.
Davor Rostuhar: Croatia, full of colour
Just arrived in Zagreb by plane and wondering what all those wonderful pictures are hanging in the baggage claim area? Well, it's an exhibition entitled 'Croatia, full of colour' by well-travelled, Zagreb-based writer and photographer Davor Rostuhar. Welcome!