Discover the best things to do in Malinska with our insider’s tips on sightseeing, dining, drinking and more

Located on the northwest side of Krk island, Malinska is a pretty port town with a range of activities and sights to suit any and all holiday preferences. Malinska's harbour, formerly the island's main port for wood exports, is today filled with restaurants and bars that dot a wonderful – and fully walkable – waterfront. Surrounded by Kvarner bay and its beautiful beaches, Malinska features views of mighty Mount Učka and Cres island. This is a town where not only nature, but also art, breathe with full lungs. Read on for our pick of the top ten things to do and see while you’re in Malinska.

Done something on this list and loved it? Share it with the hashtag #TimeOutDoList and tag @TimeOutEverywhere.

You can also find out more about how Time Out selects the very best things to do all over the world, or take a look at our list of the 50 best things to do in the world right now.



RECOMMENDED: 20 great things to do in Rijeka