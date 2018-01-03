20 great things to do on Krk island

If not the biggest island in the Croatian Adriatic, at least according to a recent survey, Krk is certainly on one of the busiest. Nearly 20,000 locals call this diverse island home, their forefathers subject to Roman, Avar, Frankopans, Venetian, Habsburg and Italian rule. The main town of Krk reflects much of this historic patchwork, panoramic Vrbnik is a little jewel, Malinska brims with quality gastronomy and the beaches of Baška soak up many of the summer visitor numbers.

