20 great things to do in Rovinj

Just off the coast of

Rovinj

,

(‘Red Island’) is a handy and easy getaway from the crowds thanks to a boat that heads out from the town harbour every hour.

is, in fact, two islands in one, St Andrew and Maškin. The larger St Andrew was where Benedictine monks opened a church in the sixth century, rebuilt by the Franciscans 900 years later. After Napoleon chased them off, the island was pretty much deserted until the well-to-do Habsburg Hutterotts erected a family mansion and surrounded it with hundreds of plants and trees from around the world – these you still see, and smell, today. The family mausoleum can also be visited. Most come here for the secluded beaches, though, backdropped by scented pine trees and facing clearer waters than found immediately around

Rovinj

itself. Although your boat over will invariably be crowded, it’s easy to find your own space for that real away-from-it-all feeling.