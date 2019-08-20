Croatia is one of the best destinations for a late summer holiday

As the end of peak-season August draws ever near, those working in Croatia's tourist industry are focussing their attentions on extending the tourist season. To that end, the Croatian National Tourist Board yesterday launched a marketing campaign promoting the country's late summer period to potential visitors from Germany, Austria, Poland, Italy, Hungary, The UK, The Netherlands, France, Sweden, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Slovenia, Slovakia and Spain.

The campaign's main selling points are the seaside and Croatia's natural assets, gastronomy and culture. And, with an event calendar still full but the streets relatively free of the throngs seen in the last couple of months, Croatia is right to recommend this as one of the best periods in which to visit.





People enthusiastic about sailing in Croatia can find much cheaper prices in this late summer period and last minute deals, in particular, can shave a hefty sum off the cost of a holiday-of-a-lifetime riding the Adriatic waves. Nature enthusiasts and sun-worshippers will also benefit, as most people have returned to work following their vacations, freeing up space on Croatia's idyllic beaches and in National Parks like Mljet, Plitvice and Krka. And, yes, the sea is definitely still warm enough to swim in throughout September.





The best time to experience Croatia's gastronomy undoubtedly lies in late summer and early autumn. Restaurant staff are no longer running round trying to satisfy every taken table and can therefore lavish special attention on those visitors remaining. And, with crops swelled from a long season in the sun, this period marks the beginning of the harvest. As a result, there are food and drink festivals galore in this period, stretching all the way into winter. Plus, the very best domestic fruit and vegetables reach the table at this time.

Scenic routes around Croatia's rich historical heritage are best experienced at your own pace and this is also the time to do just that. Having your steps dictated by a cruiser-full of pensioners shuffling around Dubrovnik's walls or Pula's amphitheatre can be no fun at all. Thankfully, the chances of that happening in late summer are much decreased.





Croatia's reputation as one of the best choices for a late summer vacation is already well established. Perhaps by coincidence, on the same day the National Tourist Board launched its campaign, London's well respected Evening Standard newspaper listed island Vis as one of the Top 10 destinations worldwide to visit in September. The hot spots in Croatia for September and October don't end there and, if you're considering a visit in this period, just look at all the amazing things you can do here during your stay.