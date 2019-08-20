Great things to do in Croatia this September and October
The sunny days aren't nearly finished in Croatia and with a full event calendar, late summer is the best time to visit the country. With photography and art exhibitions showcasing icons like Salvador Dali, raves and music festivals still bringing internationally famous names like The Chemical Brothers to cities like Zagreb and the start of the harvest period prompting multiple gastronomic festivals, there are a bunch of great things to see and do in Croatia during late summer. Here are some of the best.
Špancirfest
Now 20 years old, Špancirfest sees the streets, squares, palaces, parks, gardens and courtyards of the historic north Croatian city of Varaždin turned into temporary stages, theatres, restaurants, bars, clubs and workshop spaces in order to accommodate one of the largest and most diverse public celebrations in the country. The event calendar is so full that the duration of Špancirfest is a full ten days.For its duration, the life of the city is brought out onto the streets with kućice(small wooden houses) offering a varied menu of gastronomic delights alongside craftsmen who display their wares and traditional working methods to the public. Street performers, dancers, clowns, acrobats and other entertainers walk the streets capturing the attention of the many children who visit. Workshops at this year's event will include masterclasses for several different musical instruments including drums, keys, vocals and guitars plus workshops on yoga technique, acrobatic dance and capoeira plus a graffiti art masterclass. In addition to the percussionists and brass bands which will perform regularly in the streets and public squares, the event's rich music programme contains concerts almost every night by stars of the regional music scene. On the line-up, pop acts like Tony Cetinski, Božo Vrećo and Detour rub shoulders with alternative rockers Jonathan, Goran Bare and Majke, hip hop acts High 5 and Vojko V, youth favourites Kandžija and Krankšvester plus international guests like Gipsy
Art Park
Boundary-breaking art collective Pimp my Pump originally teamed up with street art studio Lapo Lapo to turn a run-down urban park, located between Tomić street and Strossmayer promenade in the heart of Zagreb, into a vibrant open-air museum and green event space. So successful was the project that in 2019 it was moved to the larger Ribnjak park, where you can peruse the make-shift sculptures, watch the artists at work, or even get involved yourself. An array of fun events, workshops and open-air exhibitions take place throughout summer and there are craft beers, food and other consumables available too. Entrance to this creative oasis and all events, talks and workshops are totally free.
Poreč Open-Air Festival
A summer-long programme of events encompassing street entertainers, outdoor film screenings and live music on open-air stages occurring throughout the town.
The Days of Diocletian
This is a celebration of the rich and vibrant history of the former Roman city Split, including parades, food and wine tastings, performances of all types and more, around the historic Roman palace that centrepieces the Old Town.
The Watershed Year: 1918 in Croatia
A wealth of artefacts and photographs illustrate the tumultuous events of 1918,when the Habsburg Empire disintegrated and Croatian politicians opted to joinwith Serbia in creating the new state of Yugoslavia. The Croats were to someextent forced into this new arrangement by an urgent and unique set ofcircumstances, a narrative convincingly told in this display.
Salvador Dali
The most-famous artist associated with Surrealism, to many, Catalan Salvador Dali's inexplicable, melting images and lobsters on old-fashioned telephones pretty much define that revolutionary art movement. 200 of his sheets, sculptures and other works will be on display at this summer-long exhibition, which is expected to draw large numbers.
Up Close and Personal: War in Croatia
Over 100 images taken during Croatia's War Of Independence are presented in Up Close and Personal: War in Croatia, the first official exhibition at the new Image Of War Photography Museum. The exhibition holds not only the work of professional Croatian, Serb and world-renowned photographers such as Peter Turnley, Dragoljub Zamurović, Ron Haviv, Christopher Morris, Romeo Ibrišević and Matko Biljak, but also photos donated by the public. Alongside the photographs are the testimonies of those who were caught up in the conflict. The exhibition depicts not only the actual conflict and those who took part, but also the aftermath and the people who existed within that environment. Photographs of disturbed and injured participants in the war stand next to those of the distraught and grieving, plus those of children who make a playground in the scorched earth, destruction and rubble.
Pop Up Summer Garden
The wooded hillside suburb of Tuškanac, just north of central Zagreb, is perfectly suited to this fresh new take on the idea of the al-fresco summer party. Food and drink stalls are set out on the access path to the Tuškanac open-air cinema, where there is also a summer programme of filmsThe Summer Garden is open every night except Monday from 5pm.
Spectacvla Antiqva
This extravaganza which celebrates ancient Rome takes over the Pula Arena once a week (usually Saturday evening if other events allow), except during the Pula Film Festival when it takes a mid-season break. There is a parade of Roman fashions and hairstyles with explanatory narration, and gladiator fights featuring “real weapons” and lots of theatrical gore.
Labin Tuesday Night Tours
Also part of the open-air festival at neighbouring Rabac, visitors to Labin between mid-June and mid-September can enjoy a free five-language sightseeing tour of the town, led by a local guide. Medieval secrets and legends, the mining industry and the famous Labin republic are explained as the group is taken round the streets, sights and Baroque palaces of the historic centre.