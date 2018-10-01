The best food and drink festivals in Croatia this autumn and winter
Some think that summertime is the only period of the year in which Croatia is worth visiting. Food and drink connoisseurs know that not to be the case. Croatia's gastronomy scene happens all year round, and some of its highlights surely occur in autumn, during and immediately after the harvesting season, and in winter, which boasts its own, special menus and also the extended, food and drink-rich festival of Advent. Here we select just some of the many food and drink events you can visit all over Croatia during the autumn and winter.
Kestenijada - Chestnut Festival
A traditional festival of chestnuts, harvested at this time of year from all around this region. This family-friendly event manages to attract a remarkable 40, 000 people nover its duration with people of all ages tucking into roasted chestnuts. There's a tourist train ride, trips down the river and trails through the trees, a music programme and an exhibition too.
Istra & Craft Beer Fest
If free-flowing craft beer, street food and some of the biggest names in Croatian rock sounds appealing (and why wouldn't it?) check out the first edition of Istra & Craft Beer Festival, set in the ancient seaside town of Poreč. As the heat of summer recedes, you can spend the afternoon in the tents by the waterside, perusing the stands of independent breweries and sampling all that's on offer. The first day is reserved for beer and food, followed by a fabulous music programme across the festival's last three days. Provocative Rijeka rock band LET 3 bring their fun show to proceedings on the Friday. On Saturday, Istrian band Big Wave perform prior to longstanding Croatian hip-hop act TBF. The final evening on Sunday 7 October sees two headliners perform, with Zagreb's Letu Štuke taking to the stage first, followed by the fortuitously-titled rock legends Hladno Pivo (Cold beer.) All four days are free, although of course you have to pay for your own beers.
Bučijada - Pumpkin Festival
This large, three day festival of the pumpkin comes at just the right time of year, not just because it's the harvest time for these sometimes gargantuan vegetables, but also because it's Halloween season. There's an all day programme of events here catering for young and old, with cookery presentations and activities for children. There is usually a music programme attached to, with concerts going on late into the evening.
Apple Days
An exhibition of old varieties of apples and other fruits and the products made from them. Family farms, wine shops and others will present their produce with a gastro program and lecture program attached. Lectures will cover subjects such as the preservation of old apple varieties and general lectures about fruit produce. Family farms from the area of Desinić and the wider region will be represented and visitors will be able to sample food and drinks from local restaurants, including the traditional jabučjak
The International Prosciutto Fair
The delicacy of prosciutto (known locally as pršut) is one that is highly prized all over Croatia. Not only do differing Croatian regions compete with each other for the title of champion prosciutto maker, they also rival the Italians in that regard, with many in Croatian claiming not only supremacy of prosciutto but also a claim on being the original producers of the air dried speciality. 2018 sees the 12th International Prosciutto Fair (ISAP) and it will be held in Tinjan, the municipality of Istrian prosciutto. Besides prosciutto producers from Croatia, it will host producers from Italy, Slovenia, Germany, Austria and Spain. Prosciutto fans will have the opportunity to taste more than thirty types of prosciutto and the accepted best accompaniments, wine and cheese, will also be available. The fair also includes an attached music programme with Željko Bebek performing on Saturday 20 and Petar Grašo performing on Sunday 21.
Truffle Days
Taking place in the village of Livade, just north of the famous hilltop town of Motovun, this festival displays and sells the various specialities that can be constructed from the rare delicacy of white and black truffles including truffle flavoured chips, truffle sauces and truffle oils.
Good Food Festival Dubrovnik
A gastronomic treat for all lovers of good food and drinks as the fifth edition of the festival takes place across, and outside of, many of Dubrovnik's top eateries. Growing in stature and appreciation year upon year, the festival has now expanded to last a full seven days Several workshops and talks will take place during the festival, including the preparation of Dubrovnik sweets, traditional Croatian dishes, food styling, food photography, creating cocktails and craft beer. The central event of the festival will be the traditional Dinner with a Famous Chef, which features a gourmet program that is accompanied by a music programme. The highlight of the Good Food Festival is the famous Dubrovnik Table which occurs on 21 October. This table stretches along the entire span of Stradun in the city, with many Dubrovnik hotels and restaurants, winemakers, pastry chefs and top kitchens presenting food, all of which can be sampled for an extremely low price. All proceeds from this event will go to charity, namely the Down Syndrome Association and Association for People with IntellectualDifficulties
Zagreb VINOcom
This annual event, at one of Zagreb's top hotels, brings together wine exhibitors from all over Croatia and further afield. Taste hundreds of wines and sample some nice food too.
Salon of Sparkling Wines Zagreb
Held in the Hotel Dubrovnik, close to Ban Jelačić Square, the second Salon of Sparkling Wines Zagreb brings the best producers of sparkling wines from across Croatia and Slovenia right to the centre of the city. The focus is on educating visitors about these fine wines, which are so often either ignored or underappreciated, and so there will be plenty of talks and tastings.
Vinart Grand Tasting
Popular and relaxed wine festival with with a substantial selection of wineries and wines represented, held in the much liked Lauba venue. Get the opportunity to talk to the actual winemakers and walk in an unhurried manner around the stalls. The event also has a pop-up wine shop where you can purchase the wines you like.