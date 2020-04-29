20 great things to do on Vis island

With no industry, in fact, practically little modern-day activity, having occurred on Vis for much of the 20th century, the waters around the island have remained crystal clear. As a result, the diving here is outstanding. Given the rocky coastline here, it's no surprise that many a boat has come to grief and interesting dive sites are therefore plentiful. But the prime find here, for experienced divers only, is a huge Flying Fortress plane that went down over Cape Polivalo one night in November 1944. Now sunk to a depth of 70 metres, it’s visible from way above, its exterior remarkably intact. The Komiža-based Issa Diving Center can also take you on dives to more accessible wrecks, such as to the Greek cargo ship Vassilios which you can enter with the aid of an underwater lamp.