Over 80 new Gen 2 Pokémon is coming to Pokémon GO later this week

Good news! Pokémon GO is finally getting a major update with the release of over 80 new Pokémon in the wild. Yes, this means you can catch them; none of that you-can-only-get-it-by-hatching-an-egg minor update last Christmas. These new Pokémon are originally from the Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver video games – so expect Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile and more.

This is Pokémon GO’s biggest update since launching mid-last year. While the game has been introducing new elements such as the seven-day streak bonus to keep it interesting, it has slowly fallen out of favour with many players. Hopefully this boost, which everyone has been anticipating, will renew interest in the augmented reality game.

Now the bad news is, Niantic didn’t reveal the exact release date, except to say ‘later this week’. However, it’s speculated that Saturday February 18 is the day.

Here’s what you need to know about this major new update.

1. These 80 new Pokémon are from the Johto region and a number of them have gender-specific variations.

2. Some of the Pokémon from the first edition will get new evolutions.

3. PokéStops will have new items to collect, including new Evolution items that you’ll need to evolve some Pokémon. There will also be new Nanab and Pinap Berries; the former slows a Pokémon’s movements to make it easier to catch, while the latter doubles the candy you receive when you catch a Pokémon.

4. Your avatar can now go through a fresh makeover, with new selections of clothing and accessories.

5. There is still no news about the Legendary Pokémon.

So if you’re still playing, you might want to hold off on evolving some of your Pokémon and see what more you can do with the new update. Those candies will come in handy somehow. When the update is made available, we’ll let you know and you can decide if you want to go back to collecting ‘em all.