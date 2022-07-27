Carolee Schneemann created some of the most famous works of performance art of the twentieth century – including the genuinely iconic ‘Interior Scroll’ – and is long overdue a proper celebration. The American artist took an interdisciplinary approach to tackle topics like sexual expression, the objectification of women and the violence of war, often using her own body as the main subject. Powerful, influential, important art.
The London art world takes a long break over August so all the curators and dealers can go sun themselves in St Tropez. They deserve a break. But come autumn, it’s all guns blazing, full steam ahead with exhibitions. Big museum shows in September? You’ve got it. Major art fairs in October? Um, yes. Neat little commercial gallery shows November? Done. So here are the shows that make us super excited for sweaters and pumpkin spice latte weather.