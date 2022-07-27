London
(c) LuYang
(c) LuYang

Art exhibitions in London we can’t wait to see in autumn 2022

All the leaves are brown, but the art is, like, really colourful

Written by
Eddy Frankel
The London art world takes a long break over August so all the curators and dealers can go sun themselves in St Tropez. They deserve a break. But come autumn, it’s all guns blazing, full steam ahead with exhibitions. Big museum shows in September? You’ve got it. Major art fairs in October? Um, yes. Neat little commercial gallery shows November? Done. So here are the shows that make us super excited for sweaters and pumpkin spice latte weather. 

London art exhibitions opening in autumn 2022

Carolee Schneemann: ‘Body Politics’
© 2022 Carolee Schneemann Foundation / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York / DACS, London.

Carolee Schneemann: ‘Body Politics’

  • Art
  • Barbican

Carolee Schneemann created some of the most famous works of performance art of the twentieth century – including the genuinely iconic ‘Interior Scroll’ – and is long overdue a proper celebration. The American artist took an interdisciplinary approach to tackle topics like sexual expression, the objectification of women and the violence of war, often using her own body as the main subject. Powerful, influential, important art. 

Damien Hirst: ‘The Currency’
(c) Damien Hirst

Damien Hirst: ‘The Currency’

  • Art
  • Vauxhall

The naughtiest boy in all of art returns, and this time he’s setting paintings on fire. It’s all part of his latest project, ‘The Currency’, which involved creating 10,000 little primary coloured dot paintings, and 10,000 corresponding NFTs. Collectors then had the option of keeping the NFT and destroying the physical artwork, or vice versa. If you chose NFT, your £20,000 painting is going to be torched, live in the gallery, during the run of this exhibition. Silly? Yes. But offensive? Also yes. 

Frieze Sculpture 2022
Robert Indiana 'One Through Zero' (1980 - 2003 © 2017 Morgan Art Foundation / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York. Edition 5/6. Photo by Tom Powel Imaging.

Frieze Sculpture 2022

  • Art
  • Regent’s Park

Frieze Sculpture returns for another year, transforming one of London’s prettiest parks into a massive outdoor gallery. This autumn, visitors can see artworks by artists including Alicja Kwade, the mega-colourful Ugo Rondinone, and the super-playful John Wood and Paul Harrison. Slap on the suncream (or a raincoat) and go soak up some art.

Maria Bartuszová
Maria Bartuszová 'Untitled' (1985) Tate © Estate of Maria Bartuszova

Maria Bartuszová

  • Art
  • Bankside

This major retrospective of the Slovakian artist’s work concentrates on her output from 1960s onwards, when she first started making plaster sculptures by pouring the liquid into rubber balloons. She would then shape it either by hand or by submerging it in water, resulting in a series of beautifully delicate sculptures that often look like egg shells, spiders’ webs or birds’ nests. The artist also liked to photograph her creations in natural settings, highlighting their connection to the rural landscape. Summary: gorgeous, one-of-a-kind art by an artist deserving greater recognition. 

LuYang: ‘LuYangNetiNeti’
(c) LuYang

LuYang: ‘LuYangNetiNeti’

  • Art
  • Chalk Farm

Combining anime, videogames, sci-fi and aspects of traditional spiritual belief, Chinese artist LuYang’s new exhibition promises to be a technological, immersive wonderland. All based around their digital avatar DOKU, this exhibition will feature a series of video works as well as an arcade section where visitors will be able to play a videogame version of the project.

Lucian Freud: ‘New Perspectives’
Lucian Freud.

Lucian Freud: ‘New Perspectives’

  • Art
  • Trafalgar Square

The National Gallery is flirting dangerously with modern art in this sweeping celebration of twentieth-century art superstar Lucian Freud. Featuring major works from throughout his career – everything from early works like ‘Girl With Roses’ through to famous later nude portraits – this is promising an in-depth, analytical look at one of our most famous artists.

Cézanne
Image credit: Paul Cezanne The Basket of Apples c.1893. The Art Institute of Chicago, Helen Birch Bartlett Memorial Collection.

Cézanne

  • Art
  • Bankside

Paul Cézanne is one of the true giants of art history. His loose, radical, obsessive approach to painting paved the way for modernism and abstraction, and continues to shape art today. This huge, ambitious show promises to look at every aspect of his varied career, from his still lifes, his bather paintings and his repeated return to his native Aix-en-Provence to paint Mont Sainte Victoire over and over again. Beautiful, revolutionary art. 

Soheila Sokhanvari: ‘Rebel Rebel’
Soheila Sokhanvari, Rebel (Portrait of Zinat Moadab), 2021, © Soheila Sokhanvari. Courtesy of the artist and Kristin Hjellegjerde gallery.

Soheila Sokhanvari: ‘Rebel Rebel’

  • Art
  • Barbican

This autumn, the Barbican Curve Gallery is being filled with portraits of feminist icons from pre-Revolution Iran by Soheila Sokhanvari. The miniature paintings will be hung against backdrops inspired by Islamic geometric art, turning the whole gallery into a meditative space of celebration and worship. 

Richard Mosse: ‘Broken Spectre’
Still from Broken Spectre, 2022, five channel 4K video with 20.4 surround sound. Courtesy of the artist, Jack Shainman Gallery, New York and carlier | gebauer, Berlin/Madrid © Richard Mosse

Richard Mosse: ‘Broken Spectre’

  • Art
  • Strand

Richard Mosse has quietly become one of the most important photographers working today. Whether it’s using rare pink-hued infrared film to photograph soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo, or thermal imaging cameras to document migrants, he’s developed a unique and instantly recognisable, politically engaged, aesthetic. Now he’s back, this time in the immersive environs of 180 The Strand, with a new film and series of photographs using scientific imaging techniques to document the climate crisis.

Hieroglyphs: Unlocking Ancient Egypt
Temple lintel of King Amenemhat III, Hawara, Egypt, 12th Dynasty, 1855–08 BC © The Trustees of the British Museum

Hieroglyphs: Unlocking Ancient Egypt

  • Art
  • Bloomsbury

It has been exactly 200 years since some very clever people figured out how to decipher ancient Egyptian writing, and this major new immersive exhibition at the British Museum celebrates that moment. With objects on loan from around the world – including 'The Enchanted Basin', a huge black granite sarcophogus – the exhibition will explore how the Rosetta Stone opened up a window into history that had remained tightly closed for thousands of years. 

Making Modernism
Photographer: Peter Hinschlaeger

Making Modernism

  • Art
  • Piccadilly

You've got to wade throughout a lot of male names in the history of modernism before you get to any women, but they were there, and they were pivotal. This show aims to celebrate three of those women – Paula Modersohn-Becker, Käthe Kollwitz, Gabriele Münter and Marianne Werefkin – all working in Germany in the early twentieth century, and all having a huge impact on the birth of modernism. 

Magdalena Abakanowicz
Magdalena Abakanowicz 'Abakan Red' (1969) Tate. © Magdalena Abakanowicz Foundation

Magdalena Abakanowicz

  • Art
  • Bankside

Magdalena Abakanowicz’s ‘Abkans’ are massive woven sculptures that look like the type of bizarre, organic creation you’d expect to discover buried in the deepest reaches of a rain forest. Made in the 60s and 70s, the ‘Abkans’ cemented the artist’s reputation - as well they should’ve, because these towering, raw shapes are absolutely brilliant. And, as luck would have it, you can see a whole load of them in Tate Modern’s huge Blavatnik Building this Autumn. If that wasn’t reason enough to go, they’re also showing some of the Polish artist’s other large-scale works, including ‘War Games’, sculptures making use of felled tree trunks. 

