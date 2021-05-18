Free art in London
See great free art in London without splashing the cash on an admission fee
Looking at great art needn't cost the same as buying great art. With a shed-load of free art exhibitions in London, wandering through sculptures, being blinded by neon or admiring some of the best photography in London needn't cost a penny. Here's our pick of the best free art exhibitions this week and beyond.
Free art exhibitions in London
Rachel Whiteread: Internal Objects
Whiteread is one of the most important, influential and just plain brilliant British sculptors, probably ever. You've seen her giant towers of boxes in the Turbine Hall, wandered through her big show at Tate Britain, and now you can enjoy her work in a gallery setting. This show features new sculptures where instead of casting existing structures like she has in the past, she's built them from the ground up. Haunting, affecting and damn impressive.
Gagosain Grosvenor Hill, until Jun 6. Book here.
Bedwyr Williams: 'Milquetoast'
Williams’s work spans drawings, video, performance and objects but his 2020 was all about Instagram, specifically an almost daily drawing skewering some aspect of the artworld: androgynous art couples, taking-themselves-too-seriously curators, lame residencies, wankers wankers wankers. This show is a protracted in-joke that is actually funny. Williams can also draw really, really well. Almost like a proper artist
Southwark Park Galleries, until Jul 11. Book here.
Bloomberg New Contemporaries 2020
The annual show of the UK's best art graduates returns to the South London Gallery again, promising the chance to find the art stars of the future, if you know how to spot 'em.
South London Gallery, until Jun 6. Book here.
Damien Hirst: 'End of a Century'
50 works by the great pickler Damien Hirst, spanning the entire length of his career, all hosted in his own massive, gorgeous private gallery. Spin paintings, dot paintings, medicine cabinets and, yes, don't worry, a shark. But most importantly, he's included an installation of 'A Thousand Years', a vitrine with a dead cow's head being feasted on by flies, who lay their eggs just next door, and then fly up to their death at the hands of an Insect-O-Cutor, and it's genuinely one of the best works of art of the past 100 years.
Newport Street Gallery, until Jun 13. Book here.
John Akomfrah
Akomfrah is a super-sophisticated parlayer of ideas into emotive, thought-provoking works. He is not afraid of big topics. This show draws on sources as challenging as ecological catastrophe, post-colonial identity and the BLM protests. Standout works are ‘Triptych’ (2020) and three-screen film ‘Four Nocturnes’ (2019) in its UK premiere. Okay, you might not necessarily want to think about these things right now, but you should see this show.
Lisson Gallery, until Jun 5. Book here.
Mohammed Bourouissa
The centrepiece of this show is what Bourouissa calls a 'contemporary American cowboy movie', a film about an inner-city urban stables in Philadelphia. Now stetsons here, just brillantly observed socio-political art in one of London's best new galleries.
Goldsmith's Centre of Contemporary Art, until Aug 1. Book here.
Heather Phillipson
After plonking a giant ice cream on the Fourth Plinth, Phillipson has now taken over the whole central bit of Tate Britain with an enormous, overwhelming, immersive installation filled with mutants and abandoned technology. No idea what it's all about, but it looks great.
Tate Britain, until Jan 23 2022. Book here.
