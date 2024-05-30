London
Alvaro Barrington: ‘Grace’

  • Art
  • Tate Britain, Millbank
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Alvaro Barrington: GRACE. Photo © Tate (Seraphina Neville)
Alvaro Barrington: GRACE. Photo © Tate (Seraphina Neville)
Alvaro Barrington is letting you in. He’s opening his arms, opening the doors to his childhood home, opening the windows into his memories. 

To walk into the London-based artist’s Duveen commission is to walk into the Grenadian shack he grew up in. The sound of rain hammering on the tin roof echoes around the space as you sit on plastic-covered benches; you’re safe here, protected, just like Barrington felt as a kid with his grandmother. You’re brought into her home, her embrace.

In the central gallery, a vast silver dancer is draped in fabrics on an enormous steel pan drum. This is Carnival, this is the Afro-Carribean diaspora at its freest, letting loose, dancing, expressing its soul, communing. You’re brought into the frenzy, the dance, the community.

But the fun soon stops. The final space houses a dilapidated shop, built to the dimensions of an American prison cell, surrounded by chain link fencing. Its shutters creak open and slam shut automatically. This is a violent shock, a testimony to the dangers facing Black lives in the West: the police, the prison system, the barely concealed injustice. 

After all the music and refuge of the rest of the installation, here, it’s like Barrington’s saying: ‘You want this? You want the carnival, the music, the culture? Then acknowledge the pain, the fear, the mistreatment, the subjugation too.’

I don’t think the paintings here are great, but painting’s not Barrington’s strong suit. He excels when he’s collaborating, sampling, sharing, and here he’s created a space of joy and togetherness, filled with love and critical anger. This is art about care, gratitude, immigration and sharing, and we’re lucky Barrington is such a generous soul.

Eddy Frankel
Written by
Eddy Frankel

Details

Address:
Tate Britain
Millbank
London
SW1P 4RG
Contact:
View Website
Transport:
Tube: Pimlico/Vauxhall
Price:
Free

Dates and times

